Will present Motor Vehicles Bill in Budget Session: Gadkari

Government today said it would try to present the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill which proposes hefty penalties for violation of traffic norms in the upcoming Budget session, soon after it receives it from Parliament's Joint Select Committee.



"The Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill is with the Joint Select Committee of the Parliament. I am hopeful that after we receive it (Bill), we will soon try to present it in the coming session of the Parliament," Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari said here.



He was speaking at an event marking the beginning of the Road Safety Week. The Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill 2016 proposes harsh penalties for violation of traffic norms, including up to Rs 10,000 fine for drink driving and Rs 2 lakh compensation for hit-and-run cases.



The Bill also has provision of up to Rs 10 lakh compensation in the case of road fatality.



It includes penalties in the range of Rs 1,000-4,000 for over-speeding. Besides, driving without insurance will be punishable with Rs 2,000 fine and/or 3-month imprisonment while driving a two-wheeler without helmet will attract Rs 2,000 fine and 3-month suspension of licence.



The provisions also include that the guardian or owner will be deemed guilty in the case of road offence by juveniles and registration of the vehicle will be cancelled.



The Budget session of Parliament is likely to begin from January 31. Gadkari, Civil Aviation Minister Ashok Gajapathi Raju, Minister of State for Home, Hansraj Gangaram Ahir, were among those who also participated in the walk at India Gate to mark the beginning of the Road Safety Week.



The Minister further said that out of the 5 lakh road accidents that take place every year, around 1.5 lakh people die.



He added that it was rather unfortunate that road accidents increased 4.6 per cent this year, when it should have declined.



"There is one accident in every one minute and in every four minutes, there is one death," he said. In the coming days, driving centres would be opened in rural areas on a large scale, he added.



The Minister further said that the government is planning to come up with intelligent traffic system across the country.



