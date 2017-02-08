Will he, won’t he Keep your fingers crossed till 2.30 pm

As the rate-setting monetary policy committee (MPC) of the Reserve Bank of India began its third review meeting on Tuesday, expectations of a possible rate cut by the central bank are mixed.



Experts were divided if the RBI governor-led panel will recommend cut in interest rate by 0.25 per cent to give fillip to growth or maintain status quo because of inflationary pressure from rising oil prices.



Domestic banks are flush with low cost deposits on account of demonetisation of high-value currency notes announced on November 8 by prime minister Narendra Modi, as a result of which their lending rates fell by up to 1 per cent last month.



Although banks and industry have been pitching for cut in benchmark repo rate (short-term lending rate), the six-member MPC headed by RBI governor Urjit Patel may adopt a cautious approach on February 8, especially in view of spike in crude oil prices and growing protectionist sentiment with Donald Trump taking charge as the US president.



According to an expert, the market is banking as is normal on a rate cut, as conditions appear to be congenial for such a decision. “But we believe the rate cut can be deferred because there is threat of inflation with crude oil prices rising, banks have already lowered their rates due to market conditions, and bank credit growth is likely to remain low key in these two months and hence RBI can consider the cut in the next policy,” he said.



Oil (Brent) prices have risen to $56.8 per barrel, while the US president has announced a host of protectionist measures, which will impact the global economy, including India.



According to PNB managing director Usha Ananthasubramanian there is an all-round expectation of 25 basis points cut in interest rate. But the transmission has already taken place and the further rate cut would depend on how long this low cost deposits stays with the bank. “Most of the banks have already front-loaded rate cut and if need be there would be further rate cut,” she said.



Care Ratings expects status quo in the policy stance but retains its forecast of a possible 25bps rate cut in April 2017 annual monetary policy and another 25 bps during the course of FY18 provided inflation remain benign.



“We are expecting 25bps cut in repo rate because macroeconomic factors like inflation, fiscal deficit are conducive for reduction. Given the growth-oriented budget, there is a widespread speculation that RBI would respond in the same spirit,” Bank of Maharashtra executive director RK Gupta said.



There are expectations of 25 bps rate cut, as there is excess liquidity in the system, UCO BANK managing director and chief executive officer RK Takkar said.



Bandhan Bank chairman and managing director Cha­ndra Shekhar Ghosh said RBI is unlikely to cut rate, as banks are flush with funds.



According to industry body Ficci, RBI is likely to maintain status quo in the upcoming monetary policy meet and cut rates in the first half of FY18.



Rising for the fifth strai­ght month, retail inflation or CPI quickened to 5.61 per cent in December, mainly on costlier vegetables and cereals, limiting the headroom for RBI to lower rates.



But wholesale inflation (WPI) fell in December but the rate of decline at 0.73 per cent was the slowest in last one year as food prices shot up, indicating return of inflationary pressures.



A slowdown in economic activity during the 50-day long demonetisation and afterwards has affected production cycles of companies and hence demand for credit. Gross bank credit growth has declined by 0.1 per cent between March 2016 and December 2016 against a growth of 5.4 per cent in the corresponding period in FY15. There was a slowdown in credit growth in agriculture, retail and services segments, which, however, had positive growth rates. In case of industry there was a decline in growth in credit. This would not have typically been the case as there is normally a tendency for credit growth to pick up after September, which is the busy season, Care rating agency said in a release.



(With inputs from PTI)



