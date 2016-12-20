LoginRegister
You are here » Home » My Stocks

Will contest allegations made by Mistry at NCLT: Tata Sons

By PTI Dec 20 2016 , Mumbai

Tags: News
Tata Sons today said it will contest allegations made by its ousted Chairman Cyrus Mistry against the holding company in petition filed by his investment companies at National Company Law Tribunal.

"This afternoon Tata Sons Ltd was served with a petition under Sections 241 and 242 of the Companies Act before the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT). We understand that the petition has been filed by investment companies of Mr. Cyrus Mistry," the company said in a statement.

"Tata Sons is in consultation with its lawyers and will contest the allegations therein," the company said further.

Claiming that it has "followed the highest standards of corporate governance in its operations", Tata Sons said it viewed "the Petition as an unfortunate outcome of the situation arising from Mr Mistry's complete disregard of the ethos of the Tata Group and Jamsetji Tata".

It further said: "Despite, Mr Mistry's recent assertions that it is not a personal issue, it is evident that it always has been for him a personal issue which reflects his deep animosity towards Mr Ratan N Tata."

The company alleged that Mistry was the Chairman of Tata Sons for almost four years and it was surprising that he is now making allegations on activities of Tata Sons "after doing little to address them, in his tenure both as a Director (since 2006) and a Chairman since 2012".

"Mr. Mistry’s removal as Chairman from the Board of Tata Sons Ltd was approved by an overwhelming majority of the Directors and it is unfortunate that Mr Mistry has not been able to graciously accept the decision of the very same Board that appointed him," the statement said.

  • Email this page
  • Printer-friendly version

MORE FROM MY STOCKS

FC SUPPLEMENTS

FC Invest | FC Know | FC Build

EDITORIAL OF THE DAY

  • Tax terror
    The constant changing of goal posts for depositing cash can undermine the system

    On Monday, the RBI announced a new guideline for depositing old currency notes in bank accounts.

    more...
PREVIOUS EDITORIALS

FC NEWSLETTER

Stay informed on our latest news!

TODAY'S COLUMNS

Sandeep Bamzai

Cut & Thrust:APNA DESH REDUX

For most part India, the cathedral of conspicuous consumption, lies ...

BK Chaturvedi

Bucking the budget trend

Finance minister Arun Jaitley had announced three major reforms that ...

Rajgopal Nidamboor

Moderation is the key to success

The great Greek philosopher Plato often asserted that too much ...

Home
My Money
My Stocks
My Brands
My World
My Space
My Mind
None of My Business
Community
    Interviews
    Video Gallery
    Newsletter