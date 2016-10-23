LoginRegister
You are here » Home » My World

Will act alone to destroy terror groups: US tells Pakistan

By PTI Oct 23 2016 , Washington

Tags: News
In a blunt message, the US has warned Pakistan that it will not hesitate to act alone, when necessary, to disrupt and destroy terror networks as the country's powerful spy agency ISI was not acting against all terror groups operating on its soil.

"The problem is that there are forces within the Pakistani government –- specifically in Pakistan's Inter- Services Intelligence or ISI -- that refuse to take similar steps against all the terrorist groups active in Pakistan, tolerating some groups -– or even worse," Adam Szubin, Acting Under Secretary on Countering the Financing of Terrorism, told a Washington audience.

"We continue to urge our partners in Pakistan to go after all terrorist networks operating in their country. We stand ready to help them. But there should be no doubt that while we remain committed to working with Pakistan to confront ongoing terrorist financing and operations, the US will not hesitate to act alone, when necessary, to disrupt and destroy these networks," Szubin warned.

In his remarks at the Paul H Nitze School of Advanced International Studies, Szubin said at the same time, Pakistan has been -- and remains -- a critical counterterrorism partner in many respects.

  • Email this page
  • Printer-friendly version

MORE FROM MY WORLD

FC SUPPLEMENTS

splurge-170.jpg
FC Invest | FC Know | FC Build

EDITORIAL OF THE DAY

  • Fraud unlimited
    Banking security breach reveals how vulnerable the system is

    Fear has gripped millions of Indians whose bank accounts have been compromised due to a massive security breach in the payments ecosystem linked with

    more...
PREVIOUS EDITORIALS

FC NEWSLETTER

Stay informed on our latest news!

TODAY'S COLUMNS

Urs Schoettli

Just how useful are summits?

In the age of globalisation international summits play an increasingly ...

Zehra Naqvi

Of absolute truth & relative perception

Is there such a thing as absolute truth? Look around ...

Shona Adhikari

When art meets the artful

This week’s art news focuses on vastly different themes and ...

Home
My Money
My Stocks
My Brands
My World
My Space
My Mind
None of My Business
Community
    Interviews
    Video Gallery
    Newsletter