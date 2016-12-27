LoginRegister
You are here » Home » My World

Why is PM shying away from an independent probe: Dikshit

By PTI Dec 27 2016 , New Delhi

Tags: News
Toeing the party line, Sheila Dikshit today targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi wondering why he was shying away from an independent probe into the 'Sahara-Birla' papers relating to pay-offs, days after her comments questioning autheticity of the documents put Congress on the backfoot.

The Congress' CM candidate in Uttar Pradesh also debunked speculation that she was distancing herself from the campaigning in the poll-bound state in the wake of the controversy.

"Why is @PMOIndia shying from an independent and a thorough probe into the #BirlaSaharaPapers?," Dikshit tweeted. Dikshit, whose name allegedly figured in the 'Sahara diaries' along with many other politicians, had trashed it, putting party Vice President Rahul Gandhi in a tight spot as he had charged Modi with taking money from corporate houses based on the document.

"I have said what I had to. The ball is in the court of the @PMOIndia & others now. Will he respond and come out clean? #SaharaBirlaDiaries (sic)," Dikshit said in another tweet.

With BJP targeting it following Dikshit's comments, Congress maintained that it wanted an independent and thorough probe into the "Sahara diaries" corruption issue.

There was speculation that Dikshit may not remain Congress' chief ministerial face in Uttar Pradesh following the controversy.

Rejecting the speculations, Dikshit also junked reports that she has suspended her scheduled programmes in Aligarh.

"I am amused to see 'Sheila distances herself from UP' speculation in media. Aligarh was not on my schedule. I will be in Barabanki tomorrow," she said.

The former Delhi Chief Minister's name purportedly figured in the list that Congress had put out in a tweet two days back as proof of its allegations against Modi which upset her.

On Sunday reacting strongly to the allegations, Dikshit had vehemently denied any wrongdoings calling the charges "all hearsay". He had said the Supreme Court had already made observations on the diaries, comments that appeared similar to BJP's argument in defending Modi.

  • Email this page
  • Printer-friendly version

MORE FROM MY WORLD

FC SUPPLEMENTS

FC Invest | FC Know | FC Build

EDITORIAL OF THE DAY

  • Market jitters
    PM’s statement about the stock market has made the capital market nervous

    The Christmas weekend was an anxious one for stakeholders in the Indian capital market.

    more...
PREVIOUS EDITORIALS

FC NEWSLETTER

Stay informed on our latest news!

TODAY'S COLUMNS

Sandeep Bamzai

Disequilibrium: Capricious Princes and their machinations

The road to a climactic partition was paved with perdition. ...

Susan Visvanathan

Protest, flee, resist

Sophocles, was a Greek general, who wrote the play ...

Rajgopal Nidamboor

Belief is the key to your conviction

Belief is a weighty keynote in the writings of our ...

Home
My Money
My Stocks
My Brands
My World
My Space
My Mind
None of My Business
Community
    Interviews
    Video Gallery
    Newsletter