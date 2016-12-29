Whose money’s it anyway?

After 50 days of hardships due to the government decision to outlaw the high value bank notes, top legal experts and economists are divided over treatment of unreturned currency — presumed to be dirty cash held by tax evaders who would not deposit in banks for fear of penal action.



Contrary to the general view that the cancelled amount, post-demonetisaion, would be passed on to the government as dividend, it now transpires that transferring the amount may not be legally possible, though experts differ adding to the confusion. “It cannot be returned as dividend to the government because what can be given as dividend to the government is only profit or surplus on revenue account. This is not a surplus on revenue account. This is the surplus on current account,” said Homi P Ranina, a tax expert and a senior Supreme Court lawyer.



The Centre had estimated that about Rs 2.5 lakh crore-Rs 3 lakh crore would not be returned to banking channels as it was the quantum of black money in the economy. Experts said this would result in the Reserve Bank of India’s liability coming down to that extent and hence it can be given as dividend to the government. The windfall gain, thus, can be used by the government for welfare schemes or reducing fiscal deficit.



Significantly, almost 90 per cent of the scrapped Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes have made their way to banks. The latest figures suggest that out of Rs 15.4 lakh crore worth of bank notes in Rs 500 and Rs 1,000, about Rs 14 lakh crore has been deposited with banks with two more days to go before the demonetisation drive comes to an end on December 30.



But the experts are now divided on whether the unreturned money could be transferred as dividend to the government. “Of course it’s possible, but what the RBI does I can’t comment on. Technically, there is no problem, if it decides so. It seems absolutely alright,” a former RBI governor told Financial Chronicle.



A top bureaucrat, economist and academician, who was associated with many policy reforms further added to the uncertainty. “I don’t think it would be possible for the RBI. There are two views on this,” he said.



The RBI earns most of its income from commissions and discounts through currency market interventions and interest earned on bond holdings through open market operations or purchase and sales of government securities. This year it paid a special dividend of Rs 65,876 crore surplus as dividend to the government for 2015-16, Rs 20 crore less than the previous year's Rs 65,896 crore. The surplus approved by the central bank board could be used to fund the Centre's fiscal deficit. For the FY17, the fiscal deficit is pegged at 3.5 per cent of GDP.



Ranina said while the government will not directly gain from unreturned money during demonetisation, it will benefit from the unexplained deposits as it will get to heavily tax them. The government will scrutinise the deposits of over Rs 2.5 lakh and for those who are not able to explain heavy penalty of 77.25 per cent will be imposed. It has also come out with an amnesty scheme to allow people declare their undisclosed income under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana (PMGKY).



"That will be the main benefit for the government as it will result in more tax collection which will bring down the fiscal deficit. That will also help government reduce taxes," the Supreme Court lawyer said.



Meanwhile, experts have noted that the purpose of demonetisation is not to generate windfall gain for RBI and subsequently appropriate it for adjusting fiscal deficit. Also, this is not a practice followed globally as this could be seen as a retrograde step that disrupts the economy causing severe pangs to the common man.



