Who's in the style headlines

By FC Bureau Dec 03 2016

Pippa Middleton is next in line to be Mrs... Who’s the guy?

It’s wedding season, and the most talked about nuptials are none other than Pippa Middleton (left) and James Spencer Mathews.

The sister of Duchess of Cambridge got engaged earlier in July to the hedge fund manager, whose mother is an artist and his family owns The Eden Rock — a luxury resort in St Barths in the Caribbean.

Mathews’s younger brother is a reality TV star of ‘Made in Chelsea’ fame. But James is no ordinary guy— he is heir to the Scottish title of Laird of Glen Affric, manages a hedge fund, and is Chief Executive of Eden Rock Capital Management Group, which was a major investor in a collapsed Scots company at the heart of a £90 million fraud investigation. James was at Spear, Leeds & Kellogg now part of Goldman Sachs and moved to Nordic Options Ltd as a senior equity options trader.

The couple are all set to tie the knot next year and met at St Barths in 2006. A brief romance in 2012 led to little else; it was only in 2014 once Pippa was single that sparks started to fly. They then became serious and Pippa moved in with James within seven months of their courtship. Middleton’s engagement ring has seen a revival of the art-deco jewellery trend. The Great Gatsby style Asscher cut stone ring is a hot favourite amongst newly engaged this season and jewelers across the globe have seen a surge in demand for the style.

The Daily Mail reported, “It’s three months since their engagement, but the celebratory glow still hasn’t worn off for Pippa Middleton and her fiancé James... The couple looked loved up as they shared a joke while strolling along arm-in-arm with their dogs … accompanying the pair on the walk was Pippa’s cocker spaniel Rafa and James’s black Labrador. It was the first time the couple have been pictured together since their engagement was revealed in August.”

Pippa who is heavily into races, endurance challenges, and hikes along with taking part in numerous charity events to raise money, has had to put all of this on the back burner till the wedding festivities are completed.

She was last seen in the climb Matterhorn event just before she got engaged. The climb was in honour

of Mathews’s brother who passed away in a climbing accident on Mount Everest in 1999 after becoming the youngest Brit to climb the peak.

Rumours of Prince Harry dating American actress Meghan Markle, 35, haven’t stolen Pippa’s thunder. Markle was

part of hit US TV series ‘Suits,’ and runs her own site called Tig besides being a lifestyle blogger with over a million followers on Instagram. It seems a lot is going on with the Royals and their extended members.

