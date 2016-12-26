Wheat price flummoxes

Wheat prices in the country have increased more than 18 per cent this year even as the agriculture ministry projected 8 per cent growth in the harvest. On the other hand, with just one million tonnes of increase in output in the US, wheat prices declined more than 15 per cent.



Though there are several factors that affect prices of commodities, production of any agricultural item plays a vital role in a tight situation. The agriculture ministry maintains wheat pr­o­du­ction at 93.5 million tonnes in 2015-16 (Ju­ly-June), up from 86.5 mt in the previous year.



Wheat price in NCDEX clo­sed at Rs 1,986 a quintal on December 23, which means a 18.57 per cent jump since January 1, 2016. In the Chicago Board of Trade (CBoT), wheat closed at $3.93 a bushel on December 24, registering a 15.5 per cent fall in prices since the beginning of 2016.



According to USDA data, wheat output in the US is estimated to have increased to 56.12 million tonnes in 2016 from 55.15 million tonnes in 2015. Asked if the food ministry believes the agriculture ministry’s wheat estimate, food minister Ram Vilas Paswan said, “In every meeting, we have asked for accurate and realistic data. They say the data is right. So, there is no question of not believing the data of other ministry.” Paswan said the government has sufficient stock of wheat and there is no need to import it on behalf of FCI.



When output and public procurement dropped, the government had imported 5.37 million tonnes in 2006-07 and 1.84 million tonnes in 2007-08 to meet grain requirement under the public distribution system.



The government on December 8 had scrapped 10 per cent import duty on wheat as pri­ces of the cereal rose acro­ss the cou­ntry. On September 23, import duty was reduced to 10 per cent from 25 per cent to boost supplies and check prices during Dusshera and Diwali. The private traders and flour millers have imported about 1.7 million tonnes of wheat this year.



Paswan said the duty was withdrawn to control prices, as in the open market there is tight position. The zero import duty will not be permanent, he added.



Bharatiya Kisan Union, a leading association of farmers, has asked the government to withdraw it and instead slap the import duty at 40 per cent. Lower import duties increase foreign dependency and hamper the country’s self-sufficiency and food security, its spokesperson Rakesh Tikait said.



Russia, the world’s biggest wheat exporter, is finally getting the chance to grab a piece of India’s growing market, according to a Bloomberg report. Russia has exported 48,000 tonnes cargo shipped on November 25 to India, the biggest shipment to the Asian country.



Russia has harvested a record wheat crop this year and will send more to India, said Swithun Still, director of Swiss trader Solaris Commodities, which shipped last month’s cargo.



The rule requiring fumigation with methyl bromide at loading destinations instead of on arrival could give Australia an advantage against Russian and Ukrainian exports. Australia is set to export its second-biggest volume on record this season at 22.4 million tonnes, the Australian Bureau of Agricultural & Resource Economics & Sciences said in a report.



Since the met department has projected warmer winter in India, big growers Australia, Ukraine, Russia and France closely watch India’s crop position. So far, the area under wheat is hig­her at 27.86 million hectares against 25.93 million hectares in the year-ago period. Any rise in temperature during February-March will severely affect crop yield.



