What surgical strike, queries Pakistan

Pakistan on Thursday maintained that no surgical strikes had been carried out by India across the LoC (in PoK), saying it was a "falsified claim" designed to "make a fool of its own people (Indians)" and the international community".



The Pakistani Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), the media wing of the Pakistan Army and ISI, said there had only been cross-border firing and an attempt by India to "create media hype by re-branding cross-border fire as surgical strike" which was a "fabrication of the truth".



Admitting that two Pakistani soldiers had been killed, Pakistan defence minister Khawaja Asif said, "The Indian Army opened up small-arms fire last night on five sectors across the LoC and that if India tries to do this again, Pakistan would respond forcefully", adding that "India is doing this only to please their media and public".



Pakistan prime minister Nawaz Sharif meanwhile said that the Pakistani armed forces were ready to defend the country as he summoned a meeting of the federal cabinet for Friday while condemning the "unprovoked and naked aggression of Indian forces" along the Line of Control (LoC).



Sharif and Pakistan army chief Raheel Sharif also had a telephonic conversation during which they discussed the situation at the LoC, a Pakistani newspaper reported, adding in another report that the Pakistan Army had identified targets to retaliate in case of an Indian attack.



In a formal statement issued on Thursday evening, Islamabad said, "Pakistan strongly condemns unprovoked ceasefire violations at the LoC by Indian forces, which is a continuation of a pattern of ceasefire violations committed by the Indian forces. The valiant armed forces of Pakistan have given and will continue to give a befitting response to any aggression. Pakistan also rejects the baseless Indian claim that it has "carried out surgical strikes into Pakistan". The Indian side has chosen to share this falsified claim with the Indian media. Such falsified concocted and irresponsible statements can only escalate the already-fragile security situation in the region ... . India has deliberately escalated tension at the LoC in order to divert attention from the continued deteriorating situation in ... J&K. It is trying to make a fool of its own people and the international community. We can assure India that any such aggression will not go unanswered or unpunished. Pakistan is ready to defend its people and territory from any Indian aggression ... on Pakistani soil."



Earlier in the day, the Pakistani ISPR said, "There has been no surgical strike by India. Instead, there had been cross-border fire initiated and conducted by India, which is an existential phenomenon. As per rules of engagement, the same was strongly and befittingly responded to by Pakistani troops. The notion of surgical strike linked to alleged terrorist bases is an illusion being deliberately generated by India to create false effects. This quest by the Indian establishment to create media hype by re-branding cross-border fire as surgical strike is a fabrication of the truth. Pakistan has made it clear that if there is a surgical strike on Pakistani soil, the same will be strongly responded to."



Pakistan army chief Raheel Sharif said that Pakistan's army was the most battled hardened unit in the world and fully ready to meet any challenge.



Pakistani media publications like the Dawn and Geo TV carried the versions of the Pakistani military establishments denying that there had been any surgical strike, adding that Indian guns had been silenced by the Pakistani Army.



Pakistani daily The News ran a story saying that Pakistan had an operational plan ready and that targets had been finalised and forces already dedicated for operations.



