Weddings, rural market important for jewellery retailers: WGC

Kerala bride wears the heaviest jewellery of average 40 sovereigns on her wedding. While wedding is the single largest occasion to buy gold in India, retailers cannot dismiss the rural markets, which account for two-thirds of the total consumption, finds the latest World Gold Council report.



An upper middle class bride in Kerala wears 320 gm of gold on her wedding, closely followed by Tamil and Andhra brides with 300 gm each. No wonder, southern India dominates the country’s gold jewellery consumption, accounting for nearly 40 per cent of the total volume. And it is likely that per capita gold consumption too is highest in southern India.



Demand in the southern states is supported by relatively high levels of wealth. Kerala and Tamil Nadu, for example, have lower than average poverty levels. They also have higher than average per capita income and both benefit from strong non-resident Indian demand, finds the study, ‘India’s gold market: evolution and innovation.’



“The study provides important insights into the gold consumption pattern across the country. This helps retailers realign their businesses,” said PR Somasundaram, managing director, World Gold Council, India.



Further, the study finds that around 40–50 per cent of gold jewellery, bars and coins bought in India is for weddings. Although there are no official figures for the number of weddings, it is likely to be between 8 million and 10 million per annum. This number is expected to rise as India has an extremely young population, many of whom are yet to be married. According to the CIA Factbook, 28 per cent of the population is under the age of 14, while 18 per cent are between 14 and 24. That translates to more than 500 million people under the age of 25.



Retailers also should not dismiss the rural market, finds the study. Around two-third of India’s gold demand is concentrated in rural areas — a fact that is largely a reflection of India’s demographics. According to the World Bank, in 2015, 67 per cent of India’s population lived in rural areas. While the whole of India has a strong affinity with gold, it is amplified in rural areas. Levels of ownership when compared to the income levels are also significantly higher in rural India.



Moreover, rural consumers are far more likely to purchase gold in the next 12 months than their urban counterparts. In the past 12 months, plain gold jewellery accounted for 88 per cent of purchases in rural India.



