Weddings lose glitter …but hotels say bookings remain high

With no cash in hand, Shyam Sunder cancelled a booking he had planned for his daughter’s wedding in January. Its ripple effect transcended from the event manager to the flower vendor, who initially supported the demonetisation decision, and have now turned bitter critics of the government.



The Rs 1,00,000 crore Indian wedding industry is livid with the decision as it has adversely impacted them economically with at least a 40 per cent drop in events and 50 per cent decline in expenditure.



“Those who planned to invite 500 guests have reduced the number to 100 to cut expenditure,” said Vineet Hans, director (events & weddings) at Delhi’s ‘Innovative Ideaz and Events’. He said it had become difficult to pay the flower vendors or labourers or even the decorators.



“On the night Prime Minister Modi made the announcement, I was at a wedding hall in Chennai to oversee arrangements for a marriage,” said Rajesh Ramani, partner at ‘RR Kitchens’, which specialises in wedding catering. “The family had withdrawn cash from banks to meet the expenditures including settlement for various service providers like us,” he said. “As cash availability became acute and the long queues started in front of banks and ATMs, I started accepting whatever currency notes were given to me.” He has now got a PoS machine installed at his office to receive payments. But paying cash to buy groceries, vegetables, milk and to pay the transporter and workers has become a nightmare, he said.



“On November 20, the last Muhurtham (auspicious wedding day) for this month, we had to cater to two functions. One paid by cheque and the other, a banker, paid me in cash, all in new currency notes,” Ramani said.



The Indian wedding industry, which was growing at over 25 per cent annually for over four years, is certain to register negative growth because of the cut in expenditure, said a manager at an event management company in Noida, Uttar Pradesh.



Even though there is no official estimate of the number of marriages in a year, the wedding industry puts it at anywhere between 90,00,000 and 1 crore based on the population data. Kolkata-based Arpan Ganguly, an engineer, is a worried man as he will get married at the end of this month. For him, the demonetisation came as a bolt from the blue. He is worried about who to make the cash payment first.



However, as weddings have also shifted from pandals in open fields to hotels, the luxury ones are doing business chock-a-block. A general manager of a Gurgoan-based luxury hotel said “November is normally good, but this year probably is the best with bookings.”



“Honestly speaking, there is no impact on us as we don't accept cash. Our properties are already booked for December and January and a few for even February,” an official of the Taj Group of Hotels said.



Bachhraj Bamalwa, former chairman of All India Gems and Jewellery Trade Federation (GJF) said: “Jewellery sales are down by 90 per cent against the same month last year and wedding purchases is a major part of it. We have come across instances where people are postponing marriages.”



(with inputs from D Govardan, Sangeetha G, Ritwik Mukherjee and Prabhudatta Mishra)



