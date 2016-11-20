We can work towards Make in India & Make with India: Israel

India and Israel could work more towards 'Make in India and Make with India' together which can bring "magic to the world", Israeli President Reuven Rivlin said today.



The President further said he fell in love with the word 'jugaad' when he visited India, saying "jugaad is the way we invent and the way we work".



Rivlin was addressing the gathering here at CII Agro Tech 2016, where he was the Guest of Honour at the four-day event.



President Pranab Mukherjee, who was present on this occasion, formally inaugurated an international agriculture fair 'CII Agro Tech 2016' here.



"It is no wonder this friendship between India and Israel and between two countries is so strong, already amazing," the Israeli President said.



"I believe that together we can do even more to make in India and Make with India. We can make between future for next generation and we can bring magic to the world," he said.



Sharing his love for the word 'juggad', the Israeli President said he "quickly fell" in the love with this word which means a clever solution borne out of trouble.



"During my visit to India I learnt a new word called 'jugaad'. For my friends from Israel, I would say jugaad means a clever solution borne out of trouble. If you know Israel, you can guess how quickly I fell in love with this word jugaad," he said.



"Just imagine, a small nation spread across the world, suffering from being different, looking for a peace...The state of Israel is jugaad. Jugaad is the way you think, way we invent, the way we work," he said.



The Israeli President who arrived on November 14 on an eight-day visit to the country said India taught Israel that food security was the greater challenge today.



"We always have been concerned about security and home land security but India taught us is that the greater challenge in today's world is food security.



"And this is why we are here today. ...We both know building a home means being able to provide food for your family and building a nation means to being able to produce and provide food for all, now and next generation. It is about taking care your home and your people," he said.



"Food security is not only about surviving and it is about feeding," he said.



The President also shared details about his visit to Gharaunda in Karnal on November 18 where Centre of Excellence for vegetables had been set up with the assistance of Israel.



"Few days ago, I visited Karnal where India and Israel is developing a new kind of cherry tomatoes which are Israeli invention...They are doing magic together.



"When Indian experts and Israeli experts place solar panels on the roof of trucks so that solar energy will keep the food inside the truck fresh and prevent food waste, they are doing magic together."



Where Israeli companies and Indian farmers create professional and financial network to help farmers, they are doing magic together, said the President.



Rivlin said Israeli companies are bringing their experience and technology to this partnership.



