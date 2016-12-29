Watal panel proposes regulatory board for digital payments

The Watal Committee on digital payments has suggested setting up an independent regulatory board.



The report, which has proposed measures for promoting digital payments, was put up on the finance ministry website on Wednesday, inviting comments from stakeholders.



It has suggested a separate regulatory board to deal with issues on payment and recommends updation of current Payment and Settlement Systems Act 2007, with explicit details like innovation, interoperability, data security and consumer protection and promote digital payments within the government. The panel was set up last August under the chairmanship of Ratan Watal, principal advisor to NITI Aayog, to review medium term measures necessary for promoting digital payments.



“Comments/suggestions from the members of public are requested within 15 days of hosting the report on the website of the Ministry of Finance. Decision on the Report will be taken after considering the comments/suggestions received on the Report,” a statement said.



Stating that the overall objective of the government’s digital initiative is to halve the cash-to-GDP ratio to 6 per cent over the next three years, the report suggested a host of fiscal incentives to promote digital transactions.



The Watal committee report has suggested withdrawal of all charges levied by government departments and utilities on digital payments, making it mandatory for government departments and agencies providing consumers the option to pay digitally.



The report points out there should be incentives for consumers to make payments (including payment of fines and penalties) to government electronically by giving a discount or cash back and enable consumers to make payments (including taxes) to government through suitable digital means like cards and wallets.



Speaking to FC, member of panel Naveen Surya, MD, ItzCash and chairman, Payments Council of India, said: “We are looking at structural changes in the Payment and Settlement Act 2007, which was mainly implemented to regulate systemically important payment systems like an RTGS or NEFT. Today we are talking about independent players in non-systemically important payment systems like wallets and others. There needs to be regulation for retail payment system. It should be regulated through an independent regulatory board with RBI representation and control, but represented by independent players.”



Interoperability and access to a unified payment infrastructure is a major issue, most players are asking for. Today one wallet cannot transfer money to another wallet and each has cash limitations. If one needs to make many payments, then it is advisable to download many wallet apps. The idea of the report is to create a unified interoperable situation, where users can use one payment mechanism for different types of payments like IMPS, USSD, debit/credit cards, e-wallets and can also do away with multiple passwords and apps.



Said Surya: “The Act does not talk about setting principles. The thrust should be on competition and innovation and interoperability between various payment systems. Fundamentally, it is about enabling payment and giving access to other payment systems like access to UPI or IMPS. Like if you are using a wallet, you can use the other modes of payments as well.”



He said that there are just a handful of players who control the whole ecosystem and there is only 10 per cent penetration. If one sees the telecom industry, the expansion happened when one could talk amongst players not just locally, but globally. The same analogy applies to the payment system as well.



Experts like him believe that a wallet should be interoperable within the same framework, which means access debit cards, credit cards, bank, sent money back to a bank, debit card or any other wallet with certain rules.



Industry honchos feel it is important to put rules to mitigate risk in each of these. Not allowing interoperability, will mean living in independent islands, having cards, wallet, UPIs and remember many QR codes, all of which would be a cumbersome process.



The second part, they say, is about access. A classic example would be telecom infrastructure, where access has been given to every player.



Surya said: “Payment entities need to have access to payment infrastructure. In the current scenario in majority of cases, access means only via bank while we are not doing banking at all. You may use the bank for a commercial use, but that is not really banking. Now imagine a scenario where you were to buy a cell phone, but asked to connect via landline. If you are aiming at a digital payment penetration of 50-60 per cent from the existing 10 per cent in next 4-5 years, we need to move fast to create a new mechanism and at the same time ensure data protection and security. Rules should be there to regulate risk and protect customer interest. The idea is not to deny a customer from spending if he has money to spend.” Bhavin Turakhia, CEO and co-founder of Zeta too expressed similar views on interoperability. He told this paper earlier: “We need to have interoperability within the payment framework and a higher data and network security if we plan to move faster towards a digital economy.”



A high-level NITI Aayog committee of chief ministers came out in favour of the continuance of service tax exemptions on digital payments beyond December 31. NITI Aayog, along with Nasscom and telecom operators, will also launch a dedicated helpline for all digital payments-related queries soon. The Watal report has also proposed putting a special emphasis on digital payments for recurring low-value transactions and reducing custom duties on payment- acceptance equipment.



On making regulation of payments independent from the function of central banking, it said the panel weighed two options on how best this could be implemented.



The first was to create a new payments regulation board and the other, to make the current Board for Regulation and Supervision of Payment and Settlement Systems (BPSS) within RBI more independent. The committee also suggested instituting awards to promote digital transaction.



