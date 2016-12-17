Washout winter session concludes

Rajya Sabha chairman Hamid Ansari signed off the winter session by saying the “peace prevailed only when obituaries were read”.



Ansari’s last words before adjourning the house sine die surmised the frustration over the washout of winter session, which ended without the transaction of any substantial business.



In the Lok Sabha, speaker Sumitra Mahajan informed the members that the lower house functioned only for 19 hours in 21 sittings.



Figures show that winter session was among the worse in several years, comparable to the 2010 washout season.



According to PRS Legislation Research, this was the second least productive session since 2010 when the opposition (which is now ruling) stalled the entire winter session over the 2G scam.



This time the productivity was also among the lowest. The union ministers answered only two of the 330 questions listed in the Rajya Sabha. In the Lok Sabha, only 11 per cent of the questions were taken up.



Lok Sabha worked only for 15 per cent of the scheduled time and the upper house fared marginally better utilising 18 per cent of time.



It is not that the “no work” work is a norm in Parliament. The average productivity of Lok Sabha is 92 per cent. In the case of Rajya Sabha, it is 71 per cent.



The house also saw unique scenes where the ruling party MPs disrupted house. Generally it is the opposition, which disturbs the house as a mark of protest.



The government and the opposition refused to budge from their positions on debating demonetisation. While the opposition demanded that the discussion should be held under a rule that entailed voting, the government sought unconditional debate.



The opposition also demanded that Prime Minister Modi should hear the MPs during debate. The government rejected the demand terming it as unfair and unprecedented.



Both the prime minister and Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi claimed that they were not being allowed to speak in Parliament.



In terms of pending business in the house, Parliament could not take up 90 per cent of the planned legislations. None of the 19 bills listed for consideration were passed. Only three of the nine bills were introduced.



The Lok Sabha passed taxation laws bill 2016 without any discussion.



The only saving grace was the last day when Lok Sabha passed disabilities bill, by burying their differences. The legislation called for upto two year jail term and a maxumum fine of Rs 5 lakh for discriminating against differently-abled persons.



Prime minister Modi was present in the house when the bill was passed.



While discussion the disabilities bill, members wished that similar show of order in the house was achieved on other legislation also.



