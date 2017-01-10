Wanted Money & Confidence

The enactment of the Real Estate Regulatory Act (RERA) and the November 8 demonetisation have been extremely disruptive for the real estate sector. The Centre has already expressed its vision of Housing for All by 2022. If this is to become a reality, it will need to give a huge stimulus for the real estate sector so that homes become more affordable and get produced much faster than now to meet the vision objectives.



Realty players and sector analysts feel the onus is now on the government to make development of affordable or high demand housing more attractive for private developers to participate in the government programme. For instance, it would be hugely beneficial for the sector if the Centre increases the ambit of the external commercial borrowings (ECB) for construction finance for a wider range of housing projects and not limiting to the low-cost/ affordable housing.



Besides, if the government could make available government-owned institutional financing to the priority housing projects, it would enable private developers to participate in the Housing for All agenda. The government could look at providing secured lending through national housing finance boards and the like, realty players hope.



A section of the analysts feel that the prime minister’s December 31 announcement of sops will considerably help the ultra-affordable segment. The home loan rate cuts are having a positive impact on a wider customer segment. They are now looking forward to some overall confidence-boosting measures in the ensuing Union budget, which will put more money in the people’s hands, and that itself will bring back home sales to pre-DeMo levels. Under that, specifically, some cut in the tax rates for middle-income groups will be the most awaited measure.



Housing finance company DHFL, which has reduced its home loan lending rates by 50 basis points from 9.10 per cent to 8.60 per cent from January 4, is of the view that the rate cut is set to actively leverage the potential of the affordable housing segment and builds on the positive outlook for the housing finance sector for 2017. The recent announcement by the prime minister to boost mass housing in peripheral areas with attractive interest subventions and increase in the number of homes in rural areas, are tremendously welcome moves particularly for the segment at the bottom of the pyramid, where growth is much needed and potential exists, felt Harshil Mehta CEO, DHFL.



“Our vision is to bring credit to the lower segments of society who actually require it. Our focus will be on creating the right products through innovation and customization and reaching out through our large distribution network to the tier 2 and 3 locations,” said Mehta.



On their part, the realty players are also doing everything possible and coming up with innovative schemes and moves to cash in on the opportunities. Tata Housing, a real estate development company, for instance, has come up with an ‘easy payment’ plan for Serein, a wellness home, in Thane. This will enable the consumer to book their dream home by paying just 1 per cent of the total amount. Under the current plan, the customer will have the flexibility to complete 15 per cent payment in five easy steps and pay the balance amount on the completion of the structure. Moves like this are aimed at turning existing inventories and ongoing projects affordable.



Rajeeb Dash, head - corporate marketing, Tata Housing, said, “India’s ever-growing younger population and their desire for a better lifestyle have in a sense changed the landscape of the Indian real estate sector. The stagnation of prices in the past few quarters has led to innovative and flexible payment plans for the consumers to enable them buy their dream homes with minimum down payment. This of its kind payment plan will enable the customers to take the first step towards booking their dream homes with easy payment structure.”



A number of developers across cities feel that real estate sector, which, after demonisation, had come to standstill, will see the demand for affordable housing sector increase in 2017, particularly following various measured taken by the government as well as affordable housing developer. Earlier affordable housing has received less attention from many developers because of cost of construction has increased, but after various government policies and effect of demonisation developer are looking towards affordable housing sector only.



"On New Year's eve, the prime minister gave a huge boost to the affordable housing sector under the PMAY by giving an interest rate cut of 4 per cent on loans up to Rs 9 lakh and 3 per cent for loans between Rs 9 to Rs 12 lakh. This will be a huge boost to the affordable housing sector and will empower a lot of people in the EWS and LIG segment with lower incomes to be able to afford to buy their own homes. The Country's largest Bank SBI has followed suit and announced a 0.9 per cent cut in their lending rate. Both these things together will nearly half the EMI for the buyers in this segment. I also see future rate cuts by the banks who are flushed with funds post demonitisation,” said Mudhit Gupta, CMD, EMGEE Group.



He added, “The affordable sector struggling to meet the demand which is far higher than supply has further boosted us to build more homes under the PMAY-housing for all. The current rate for LIG buyers works out to about 4 per cent per annum after subsidy. This translates to an EMI of approximately Rs 730 per lakh versus Rs 960 per lakh before this historic announcement by the PM."







But developers down south are not so enthusiastic about the New Year-eve sops. "As far as affordable housing is concerned, we are awaiting more clarity from the government. Why is Rs 50 lakh comes under the affordable bracket and why not Rs 70 lakh? What difference that Rs 20 lakh makes to significantly alter the status and eligibility criteria. If a clearer picture that reflects the ground reality emerges, the scheme will surely take off", said Shyam Kumar, director, Plaza Properties.



In Chennai, hardly any new project has been launched in recent weeks. Because of a slew of launches over the past couple of years by developers in the city, a large quantum of projects are nearing completion. In fact, between 2015 and 2017, about 50,000 units are slated for delivery. Various developers are now focused on that, rather than launching new projects, especially at a time, when there is a political transition in the state. Approvals for new projects also take time, anywhere between six months and one year, depending on projects and their locations.



"The real estate market in Chennai has not been impacted by demonetisation, especially our projects, as we deal only with those who opt for housing loans for buying our apartments. Over the next six months, I expect two significant developments— RERA and GST —to come into play and balancing out each other. As a result, the cost of land will become reasonably good. While this may not have any impact on existing and ongoing projects, it will have a positive impact on the new projects for which developers may tie-up for land", said Kumar.



Sanjay Chugh, founder, Skylines Property Consultants, says, "Chennai has not been affected by demonetisation, since very less of cash components come into play in the primary sale market, unlike in Mumbai and Delhi. However, every negative news forces the industry into a shell, as people turn cautious and put off their decision to buy a home. But, how long can one put that decision off? The interest rates are coming down and expectations are that it will come downfurther. With the Union budget expected to offer some tax benefits, we expect action to pick up from March onwards this year. As of now, developers are busy completing their existing projects and offloading their unsold stock in their inventory. Launch of new projects will take some time still".



