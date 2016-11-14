Want to focus on jobs than appoint special prosecutor: Trump

US president-elect Donald Trump has said he has not given a thought yet on appointing a special prosecutor against his bitter campaign rival Hillary Clinton and instead wants to focus on major issues like jobs, health and immigration along with border security.



"I feel that I want to focus on jobs, I want to focus on healthcare, I want to focus on the border and immigration and doing a really great immigration bill. We want to have a great immigration bill. I want to focus on all of these other things that we've been talking about," Trump told CBS '60 Minute' programme that was aired yesterday.



Trump said he wants to "get the country straightened away" instead of thinking about appointing special prosecutors against Clinton. "I don't want to hurt them. I don't want to hurt them. They're, they're good people. I don't want to hurt them. And I will give you a very, very good and definitive answer the next time we do 60 Minutes together," he said when reminded about his campaign rhetoric.



Trump said he discussed several priority issues with the House Speaker Paul Ryan during their meeting at the Capitol Hill on Thursday.



"I would say there was more than one thing, there were three things, it was healthcare, there was immigration and there was a major tax bill lowering taxes in this country. We're going to substantially simplify and lower the taxes," he said in response to a question.



Trump said he has made decisions about Cabinet positions, but refused to divulge any names.



World leaders calling him after his election, he said, reflects America's power. "You know the amazing thing to show you the incredible nature of our country. First of all, every major leader... Has called me, I've spoken to many of them and I'll call the rest of them, but and I said, "Boy, this really shows you how powerful our country is."



"France and UK and I mean everybody, all over Asia — and very, just to congratulate. But it really shows the power of our country," he said.



Responding to a question, he said he has not made up his mind if he would ask for the resignation of the FBI Director James Comey for his decisions related to the investigations against Clinton.



"I think that I would rather not comment on that yet. I don't -- I haven't made up my mind. I respect him a lot. I respect the FBI a lot.



"I would certainly like to talk to him. And see him. This is a tough time for him. I would like to talk to him before I'd answer a question like that," Trump said when asked if he would seek the resignation of the FBI Director.



"I'd wanna see, you know, he may have had very good reasons for doing what he did," he said.



Trump reiterated he would defeat ISIS but refused to give any details. "All I can tell you is we're going to get rid of ISIS."



