Wadia issues defamation notice, TCS says Mistry harming Tata interests

On Monday, tech bellwether TCS in a regulatory filing to the BSE launched a virtual broadside against Cyrus Mistry, saying that he has caused enormous harm to the group and all its stakeholders. In the filing, TCS stated, “Mistry’s conduct has caused enormous harm to the Tata Group, TCS and its stakeholders, including employees and shareholders.” In the most significant statement yet made by TCS, it categorically said, “It may be noted that the board of directors of Tata Sons has lost confidence in Cyrus P. Mistry to lead Tata Sons for a combination of several factors.”



By late evening an independent director on several Tata boards, Nusli Wadia, hit back by issuing a defamation notice to Tata Sons saying that Tata Sons should retract all that it has said about him, essentially targeting the allegations made against him, pointing to reputational damage. The Wadia group chairman has written to the Tata Sons' board responding to the notice issued to the board of directors of Tata Steel seeking his ouster as an independent director by the group holding company. Adding another dimension to the internecine war and terming the allegations against him as “false, defamatory and libellous,” Wadia has sought the withdrawal of the notice. He has charged the board of Tata Sons of embarking on a “personal vendetta” for discharging his duties as an independent director. He has demanded that the board withdraw the special notice within two days of receiving his letter failing which he would embark on initiating criminal and civil proceedings against the board.



Wadia has been an independent director on the boards of Tata Chemicals, Tata Steel and Tata Motors for over a decade. Tata Sons has sought his ouster on the grounds that he is backing former Tata group chairman Cyrus Mistry. The group holding company has issued notices for EGMs of the three firms seeking the removal of Wadia. This obviously means fresh escalation in the battle between Tasta Sons and Cyrus Mistry.



Furious about Mistry casting aspersions on the conduct of Tata Sons, the TCS regulatory filing went onto challenge Mistry for his wild and unsubstantiated allegations in its filing under the explanatory statement note. “Subsequent to his replacement as executive chairman of Tata Sons, Mistry has made certain unsubstantiated allegations, which cast aspersions not only on Tata Sons and its board of directors, but also on the Tata group as a whole, of which TCSL is an integral part,” it said. The company made the regulatory filing to inform the BSE that an extra ordinary general meeting (EGM) will be held on December 13, 2016.



On November 17, the TCS board decided to convene an EGM to remove Mistry as its director.



