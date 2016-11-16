Vodafone losses double on India writedown

Stiff competition to its business in India has resulted in losses more than doubling to 5 billion euros or Rs 37,382 crore for UK-based telecom operator Vodafone in the first half of financial year ended September 30. Its proposed India IPO has also been deferred.



Vodafone had reported a loss of 2.34 billion euro in the same period a year ago. The company has also deferred the plan of going public in India because of unfavourable market condition.



“We recorded a non-cash impairment of 5 billion euro, net of tax, in the period relating to our Indian business. This was driven by lower projected cash flows within our business plan as a result of increased competition in the market,” Vodafone said in its financial



statement.



“A new entrant has recently launched free trial services for an extended time period and commercial price plans that were at a significant discount to prevailing market pricing, resulting in competitive responses from other operators. This has created a high degree of uncertainty over a range of commercial planning assumptions including future pricing, profitability and market structure,” Vodafone said.



Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Jio has entered the telecom space and is offering free unlimited 4G mobile broadband service till December 31and unlimited free voice call and roaming service for lifetime.



“The Group intends to proceed with an IPO of Vodafone India as soon as market conditions allow. We do not expect this to take place during the current financial year,” Vodafone said.



The group’s operating loss was 4.7 billion euro, compared to an operating profit of 1.1 billion euro in the prior period, due to the 6.4 billion euro gross impairment charge recorded in respect of the group’s investment in India and lower EBITDA.



The impairment charge relates to goodwill, other intangible assets and property, plant and equipment, Vodafone said.



In rupee terms, Vodafone India revenue marginally increased by 3 per cent to Rs 22,654 crore in first six months ended September 30 from Rs 21,987.7 crore a year ago.



