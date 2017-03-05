Vodafone launches 4G in Goa, Maharashtra

Vodafone India, one of the fastest growing telecom operators in Maharashtra and Goa circle, has launched its 4G services with special packages, to aggressively tap more subscribers and increase its topline as intense price war among telecom operators eye more market share in India’s $50-billion telecommunication industry.



The company has invested Rs 248 crore in the first half of FY2017-18 to expand, modernize and build a more technology and energy efficient network.



“Vodafone is aggressively expanding its 4G services across the IT, manufacturing and education hub of Pune and also roll it out in other important locations by March 2017 and investing more money in infrastructure,” Ashish Chandra, business head, Maharashtra and Goa circle at Vodafone India told Financial Chronicle. At present, 107 cities and towns in Maharashtra and Goa circle have been provided with 4G service.



He said the company is targeting to offer 4G services in over 2,400 towns across the country by the end of March this year. Its archrival and market leader Bharti Airtel had announced roll out of its 4G services in 400 towns in Maharashtra and Goa circle about a fortnight back.



