Voda gets backdoor entry to bourse
Jan 31 2017 , Mumbai
According to analysts, the combined entity would become an industry leader in the telecom space and Vodafone’s merger with Idea may lead to a backdoor listing of the business without the IPO process.
The Vodafone was in the process of filing the prospectus for an initial public offering with the regulators for raising around $3 billion and would have been the largest share offering in the country.
Vodafone Group Plc had earlier wrote down the value of its Indian business by 5 billion euros (around Rs 36,460 crore), citing rising competition in the telecom market.
“We recorded a non-cash impairment of 5.0 billion euros, net of tax, in the period relating to our Indian business,” Vodafone Group said in a statement. Vodafone India has been planning to go public since 2010 but the plans have been put on hold.