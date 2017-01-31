LoginRegister
Voda gets backdoor entry to bourse

By Ashwin J Punnen Jan 31 2017 , Mumbai

Tags: News
The all-stock deal will also allow Vodafone a backdoor listing in the Indian bourses. The Vodafone Group has been planning to list its India business and now will be getting listed without actually going through the IPO process if the merger deal with Idea Cellular materialises.

According to analysts, the combined entity would become an industry leader in the telecom space and Vodafone’s merger with Idea may lead to a backdoor listing of the business without the IPO process.

The Vodafone was in the process of filing the prospectus for an initial public offering with the regulators for raising around $3 billion and would have been the largest share offering in the country.

Vodafone Group Plc had earlier wrote down the value of its Indian business by 5 billion euros (around Rs 36,460 crore), citing rising competition in the telecom market.

“We recorded a non-cash impairment of 5.0 billion euros, net of tax, in the period relating to our Indian business,” Vodafone Group said in a statement. Vodafone India has been planning to go public since 2010 but the plans have been put on hold.

