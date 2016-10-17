Vinyl-wrapped trains to earn railways Rs 8 crore

To boost non-fare revenue, the Indian Railways has awarded vinyl-wrap advertising contracts for two sets of trains. It would fetch the cash-strapped transporter Rs 8 crore per year.



In the first lot, Media on Track has been awarded the contract for August Kranti Rajdhani and Mumbai Rajdhani for Rs 5.55 crore. The contract for Ahmedabad Shatabdi and Ahmedabad-Mumbai Central Double Decker has been awarded for Rs 2.57 crore.



Zee Media Corp has been short-listed in the initial round for the railway display network (RDN) contract at Varanasi station.



The railways plans to offer all its 12,617 passenger trains to advertisers in an attempt to generate non-traffic revenue.



Sources said the transporter would soon offer 20 more premium trains – Rajdhani and Shatabdi – to advertisers. The reserve price for it could be kept at Rs 25-30 crore.



“All Rajdhani and Shatabdi trains would be offered to private firms for advertising shortly,” a railway ministry official said.



The contract would be awarded for 10 years with fee going up 10 per cent every year. According to sources, e-commerce firm Paytm, JCDecaux India and Media on Track are among the companies that have shown interest in rail advertisements.



The railways is also in the process of identifying assets across 7,000 stations to tap non-fare revenue sources. According to initial estimates, railways could generate around Rs 5,000 crore over the next few years by offering its assets for advertising. It has proposed to double non-fare revenue in the next five years and has identified areas like station redevelopment, monetisation of land assets, RDN and advertising for it.



Facing difficulty in raising passenger fare, railway minister Suresh Prabhu had in his budget speech this year had said he would explore non-tariff revenue options to bolster the railways’ earnings.



The railways is also planning to monetise the data it receives from passengers while booking reserved tickets. It has initiated talks with IT giant Google for a tieup, which would rake in additional revenue.



