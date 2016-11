Vikram Solar, a globally recognised leading solar energy solutions provider, announced a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Indian Institute of Engineering Science and Technology (IIEST), in the presence of President Pranab Mukherjee at a session on Industry-Academia collaborations with CII here on Wednesday.



As per the agreement, both the organisations will collaborate for the purpose of research and development for enrichment of knowledge in the area of solar photovoltaic, beneficial to both the academia and industry. Speaking on the occasion, Gyanesh Chaudhary, MD and CEO, Vikram Solar, said, “It is a proud moment for us to collaborate with the esteemed Institute for research and development purpose.”