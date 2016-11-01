Vigilance searches only to 'humiliate and harass': IAS officer

A top Kerala bureaucrat, whose flats and office were recently searched by Vigilance in a disproportionate assets case, has alleged that the move was only to "humiliate and harass" him.



In a letter to Chief Secretary S M Vijayanand, Additional Chief Secretary (Labour) Tom Jose alleged that the search warrant obtained was "not for any genuine or bonafide reason, but only to humiliate and harass me in public".



Vigilance had conducted simultaneous searches at the office of Jose at Secretariat, his flats at Thiruvananthapuram and Kochi, residence of his father-in-law P J Davies and that of a family friend Anita Jose on October 28.



Jose, who is also the President of the Kerala IAS Officers Association, also pointed that media reports had stated that the Vigilance department was planning to 'pressurise' the government to suspend him from service to conduct an inquiry.



Apprehending that there was a concerted attempt to humiliate and harass chosen officers in the IAS and IPS cadre, he urged the Chief Secretary to give him a fair hearing.



"I humbly request you to enquire into the grievances and render justice to me," he said in the letter. After the searches, bank statements, copies of other investment statements and title deed of the properties owned by his wife were taken besides the bank and property statements of Anita Jose, he said.



Last year the very same allegations were enquired into by Additional Chief Secretary, Home and Vigilance, Nalini Netto and allegations were found to be "fabricated and action dropped", Jose said, adding the present FIR and coercive action by Vigilance Director especially on a complaint by one Paichira Nawas "can only be on account of personal vengeance".



He said media reports had stated that DGP Shanker Reddy, against whom also action was initiated by the Vigilance at the instance of Nawas has alleged conspiracy.



"This is a matter to be seriously enquired into by the Government". Another senior IAS officer, K A Abraham, Additional Chief Secretary (Finance), had complained to Chief Minister against the vigilance inspection at his residence saying it was a "vindictive action".



