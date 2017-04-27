LoginRegister
Veteran actor Vinod Khanna dies

By PTI Apr 27 2017 , Mumbai

Veteran Bollywood actor Vinod Khanna passed away at a hospital here this morning. He was 70.

Khanna was admitted to the Sir HN Reliance Foundation hospital on March 31 with severe dehydration.

The hospital authorities refused to share the reasons for his demise. The actor made his acting debut in 1968 with "Man Ka Meet" and is best remembered for his performance in films like "Mere Apne", "Mera Gaon Mera Desh", "Amar Akbar Anthony", "Qurbani", "Dayavaan" and "Jurm". He was last seen in the Shah Rukh Khan starrer "Dilwale" in 2015.

