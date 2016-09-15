LoginRegister
Vermeiren sets up manufacturing facility in Sri City

By D Govardan Sep 14 2016 , Chennai

Belgian Vermeiren group, a pioneer in rehab care equipment including wheel chairs and hospital beds, is establishing its first manufacturing plant in India in Sri City, an integrated business city at Tada in Andhra Pradesh. The company is investing Rs 40 crore in the manufacturing facility, the first by a global wheel chair maker in the country, in the first phase.

The new plant will be the fourth for the Euro 65 million Belgian major, which already has plants in Poland and China, besides Belgium. It manufactures around 1.5 lakh wheel chairs, 25,000 home care beds and about 1.5 lakh home care aids per annum at present.

“In the first phase, we have invested Rs 40 crore and the plant will initially have a capacity to produce 30,000 wheel chairs, which will also be exported to Europe, Middle East and Far East, besides catering to the domestic Indian market demand,” Patrick Vermeiren, managing director & CEO, Vermeiren Group told reporters here.

The company plans to invest an additional Rs 30 crore in the second phase to take the total capacity to one lakh wheel chairs and 25,000 hospital beds per annum by 2020. The new plant at Sri City has come up in a nine-acre land parcel. The plant, which now employs 75 people, will increase it to around 300 by 2020.

“We visited several places and chose Sri City as the industrial park has got good infrastructure, located closer to Chennai, thereby making it easier for sourcing parts and components, has access to ports and well connected by national highway and rail network. A favourable government support and availability of skilled labour and a conducive business environment are also added strengths. We are sure that our manufacturing unit will further strengthen our presence in India,” he added.

govardand@mydigitalfc.com

