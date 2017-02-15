Verdict in Jaya DA case triggers CM claim game

Aware that he had fallen behind in the numbers game, Tamil Nadu chief minister O. Panneerselvam on Tuesday appealed to members of the Sasikala camp to go by their conscience in taking forward the government that was led by Jayalalithaa.



With AIADMK general secretary, V. K. Sasikala now out of the chief minister’s race following her conviction by the Supreme Court in the disproportionate assets case along with two of her relatives, the political drama involving the two factions of the ruling party in Tamil Nadu – one headed by her and the other by the chief minister – has reached its next phase.



Hours after the court verdict, which set aside an earlier Karnataka high court order that had acquitted all the four accused in the 20-year-old case, Panneerselvam made a last-ditch attempt to reach out to the supporters of his opponent, V.K. Sasikala, who has decided to install an loyalist to the chief ministership.



“Due to a few incidents, there had been a small impediment in continuance of her (Jayalalithaa’s) government. To remove this temporary impediment and to take forward the good governance of Amma, it is our duty to take steps according to our conscience," Panneerselvam said, as he appealed to the Sasikala camp, adding: “This is our duty and way of showing our gratitude to her (Jayalalithaa).”



He further said, “I therefore request the ministers and MLAs to factor in the present circumstances and decide what kind of decision will ensure the party's unity and continuance of the government, and act accordingly. Let us also put behind certain unsavoury incidents that had happened between us and there shall be no hesitation in ensuring everybody's due importance," Panneerselvam said and pointed out that rivals were waiting for the party to split.



Later in the day, he and 19 other senior leaders were expelled from the party's primary membership by Sasikala even as her loyalist Edappady K Palaniswamy was elected the AIADMK legislature party leader. With this the contest for the chief ministership is now between Palanisamy and Panneerselvam.



While Palanisamy, accompanied by over ten party seniors and ministers, met governor N. Vidyasagar Rao on Tuesday evening and submitted a letter of his election as AIADMK legislature party leader as he sought to be invited to form the government, Panneerselvam met the governor immediately after and said he is confident of proving his majority on the floor of the Assembly.



“The verdict proves that Puratchithalaivi Amma’s spirit is still alive,” was Panneerselvam’s first reaction as soon as the verdict was out. He expressed confidence of establishing Amma’s government in the state.



The ball is now in the Governor’s court. If he has satisfied himself with the letter presented by Palanisamy, he can swear-in the latter as chief minister and ask him to prove his majority in the House within a certain timeline. On the other hand, the governor can convene a special session of the Tamil Nadu Assembly and direct both the warring factions to prove their majority through a composite floor test.



Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi suggested such a move on Monday, when the governor reportedly sought his assistance in deciding the matter.



As of Tuesday evening, the majority of AIADMK MLAs still housed in the Golden Bay resort, far away from the city, were with Sasikala. The Panneerselvam camp has the support of only a handful of MLAs on paper. This faction feels, once the party MLAs reportedly held captive by the Sasikala faction, come out of the resort, a sizeable number of them would be amendable to switching camps.



Panneerselvam made an attempt to storm the resort and get in touch with party legislators immediately after the court verdict. But, the move was thwarted by a large contingent of police that move into the resort and secured it. The chief minister then abandoned his plans to visit the resort.



Meanwhile, party MP Navaneethakrishnan, representing the Sasikala camp, told reporters in the evening that the MLAs are staying in the resort on their own and they are not indulging in any unlawful activities. Further, AIADMK parliamentary party leader, M. Thambi Durai, who is in the Sasikala camp, said they are gearing up to go in appeal against the verdict in the Supreme Court shortly.



Sasikala spent all of Tuesday discussing the strategies of her faction, even as a large posse of police waited outside the resort. Until late in the evening, neither she, J. Elavarasi (wife of Sasikala’s late elder brother) nor V.N. Sudhakaran (Sasikala’s elder sister’s son), all convicted in the disproportionate assets case, had made any move to surrender themselves before the Bangalore trial court as directed by the apex court.



It turned out to be a day of quick developments with the political drama initially centred around the outcome of the verdict by the Supreme Court in the disproportionate assets case. The two-judge bench comprising Justice P.C. Ghosh and Justice A K Roy – didn’t take long to pronounce the verdict.



The Supreme Court bench, while setting aside an earlier order by a special court Judge, Kumarasamy, found all the four accused – Late J. Jayalalithaa, V K Sasikala, Elavarasi and Sudhakaran –guilty and ordered them to serve their jail term and also pay a fine of Rs 10 crore each. Since Jayalalithaa is no more, the court asked all the other three to surrender themselves before the Bangalore trial court. However, no time limit was set for the surrender.



Sasikala was in no mood to relent. Her camp announced that Palanisamy had been unanimously elected AIADMK legislative party leader. The governor was informed of the development. The next step was to expel Panneerselvam from the primary membership of the party.



Following an invitation from Raj Bhavan, Palanisamy left the resort in a convoy, accompanied by a group of about 12 prominent functionaries including ministers, D Jayakumar and Valarmathi among others and submitted a list of party legislators supporting him to the Governor in the evening.



Meanwhile, Jayalalithaa’s niece Deepa Jayaram, who has been nursing her own ambitions for a role in the party after the death of her aunt, welcomed the Supreme Court verdict. “I have always been saying that Sasikala can never be accepted by the real cadre of AIADMK and the people of Tamil Nadu because of the assets’ case. I will announce my plans very soon,” she said.



