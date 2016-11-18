Vegetable cultivation hub exclusively for NCR likely

Finance minister Arun Jaitley may announce in his next budget a Rs 500-crore plan for creating a hub in the national capital region (NCR) for unhindered supply of vegetables, milk and egg to Delhi. The agriculture ministry has forwarded the proposal to the finance ministry for inclusion in budget 2017-18 with the objective of ensuring adequate supplies of these essential items in Delhi, Gurgaon and Noida, sources said.



“Since the national media, particularly the television channels, always focus on anything happening in and around Delhi, the government wanted a permanent solution for price rise and availability is crucial to check the rates,” a source said. Agriculture minister Radha Mohan Singh is believed to have taken up the issue of creating the hub with Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar, who has agreed to work for convincing farmers to shift to fruits and vegetables provided adequate prices are guaranteed.



Sources said Haryana will try to earmark 100 acres where farmers will be motivated to grow vegetables with assured prices. Since NCR has good demand, if one agency is allowed to source directly from farmers and sell the products at market rates, it would be able to pass on the maximum price benefit to growers, in a fashion similar to the dairy model.



Earlier this month, Singh had directed his ministry officials to initiate action for establishment of the hub for vegetables, milk and egg while asking them to send the proposal for inclusion in next year’s budget. He also suggested ministry officials to consult experts in framing up the plan.



Though the agriculture ministry has not sought any particular funds for the plan, a rough estimate suggests there will be at least Rs 500 crore required if Rs 5 crore per acre is to be spent. There may also be a target to complete the project by 2022, aligning with the timeline fixed for doubling farmers’ income, sources said.



In terms of arrivals, Azadpur mandi in Delhi is the biggest fruit and vegetable market in Asia. This has assumed the character of a national distribution centre for fruits like apple, banana, orange, mango and vegetables like potato, onion, garlic and ginger. Apart from Azadpur, there are also seven other small mandis in Delhi, which together transact a business of about Rs 42 crore daily.



By levying just one per cent as market fees, the Delhi government now earns a revenue of about Rs 125 crore per year from Azadpur mandi alone, which increased from Rs 25 crore in 1999-2000. This means the business has gone up to Rs 12,500 crore from Rs 2,500 crore in the mandi during last 15 years.



Given the enormous prospect, Mother Dairy, which currently has both milk and vegetable booths in Delhi and neighbouring cities, is said to have evinced interest to undertake the project, sources said. The agriculture ministry has also involved the company in the consultation process, the sources added.



