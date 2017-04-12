Vedanta-Cairn India merger takes effect

The merger of cash-rich oil producer Cairn India into its debt-ridden parent Vedanta is now complete, the two firms announced on Tuesday.



“This merger consolidates Vedanta's position as one of the world's largest diversified natural resources companies, with world-class, low-cost assets in metals and mining and oil and gas," a statement by the two firms said.



After absorbing its cash-rich subsidiary, Vedanta will have a larger pro forma market cap of $15.6 billion and higher free float of 49.9 per cent. The two companies announced plans of the merger in June 2016, which would give the metals and mining company Vedanta access to the cash of Cairn India, helping it cut debt.



Shareholders of Cairn India will get one equity share of Vedanta and four redeemable preference shares of face value Rs 10 and coupon 7.5 per cent, as against the proposal of one equity share and one preference share earlier.



April 27 has been set as record date for the share swap. No shares will be issued to Vedanta or any of its subsidiaries for their shareholding in Cairn India.



Navin Agarwal, Chairman of Vedanta Limited said: "We are pleased to have completed the Vedanta — Cairn India merger and are very excited about the future of the combined company. With world class assets in metals and mining and oil and gas, Vedanta will fuel India's economic growth and generate value for all stakeholders."



Meanwhile, Cairn India on Tuesday reported a 6 per cent drop in crude oil output from its flagship Rajasthan block in the March quarter.



Production from the Barmer block fell to 157,338 barrels of oil and oil equivalent gas in January-March quarter from 167,650 boepd in the same period year ago, the company said in a statement here.



For the full fiscal (April 2016 to March 2017), output at 161,571 boepd was 4.7 per cent lower than 169,609 boepd.



After including output from Ravva oil and gas field in the KG Basin and Cambay field off Gujarat, "average gross production across assets for Q4 FY 2017 was at 184,585 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd); 2 per cent higher than the previous quarter, when planned maintenance shutdown was undertaken at the Mangala Processing Terminal," the statement said.



For the full 2016-17 fiscal, overall production declined by 7 per cent to 189,926 boepd "due to natural decline in the fields and planned maintenance shutdown in Rajasthan," it said.



