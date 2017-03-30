Vedanta announces Rs 6,580 crore dividend payout

Of late, it is raining dividends for shareholders of the Vedanta group of companies. Anil Agarwal-promoted Vedanta Group is breaking records over rewarding its investors with higher dividends.



After declaring a hefty special one-time interim dividend of 1,375 per cent, entailing an outflow of Rs 13,985 crore for shareholders of group company Hindustan Zinc, the group on Thursday announced another large dividend payout of 1770 per cent amounting to Rs 6,580 crore for the shareholders, Vedanta and Cairn India.



The shareholders of Vedanta and Cairn will also benefit from the dividend, as they would soon become shareholders of the company pursuant to the scheme of arrangement between Vedanta Limited and Cairn India.



The dividend would be paid to the Cairn India shareholders on a record date to be fixed after the scheme becomes effective, Vedanta informed the stock exchanges.



Cairn Energy, which continues to hold 9.82 per cent stake in Cairn India, would also gain from the dividend.



The UK-based entity wants to sell its stake, but is unable to do so due to restrictions imposed by the income tax department pending resolution of a tax dispute.



As per the scheme of arrangement for the merger, Cairn India shareholders would receive 1 share of Vedanta of Rs 1 face value for 1 share of Cairn India of Rs 10 face value and 1 redeemable preference share in Vedanta with a face value of Rs 10.



“The board of directors of the Vedanta on Thursday approved the second interim dividend of Rs 17.70 per equity share i.e. 1770 per cent on face value of Re1/- per share for the financial year 2016-17,” the company statement said.



Earlier this week both the companies had announced that they had received all regulatory approvals for their merger, except the Reserve Bank of India’s nod for issue of redeemable preference shares to non-resident shareholders of Cairn.



On March 28, Cairn India had informed the stock exchanges that it had received all the required approvals in relation to the scheme of arrangement between Vedanta and Cairn India, and their respective shareholders and creditors, save the approval of Reserve Bank of India for issuance of redeemable preference shares to the non-resident shareholders of Cairn India.



The scheme will be made effective upon receipt of the RBI approval.



Shares of Vedanta gained 1.86 per cent on BSE to close at Rs 273.80 per share. Earlier, Vedanta shares rose 6.15 per cent in the last five trading session on expectation of an interim dividend announcement.



Shares of Cairn India also rose 0.62 per cent to close at Rs 299.50 per share. Earlier Cairn India shares rose 4.68 per cent in the last five trading sessions, touching a high of 302.75 on Thursday.



Last week, Hindustan Zinc announced a one-time interim dividend of Rs 13,985 crore for the financial year 2016-17.



Together with golden jubilee dividend paid in April 2016 and interim dividend in October 2016, the payout in FY17 totalling Rs 27,157 crore is the highest ever by any corporate in a financial year in the country.



The dividend declaration by Vedanta is also the second interim dividend declared by the company in FY 17.



