Uttarakhand: Cong rebels smoothen BJP ride

Mass induction of Congress rebels has caused political indigestion to the BJP, which is being labelled as “mini Congress” after more than a dozen defectors from the ruling party were fielded from the saffron plank. All those Congress leaders, who left chief minister Harish Rawat, have been accommodated by the BJP causing unrest within its own ranks.



With a small 70-member assembly, the hill state has seen close battles between the BJP and the Congress in the past. In the last assembly elections in 2012, the Congress had managed to scrape through by winning 32 seats in a photo-finish as the BJP was only one seat behind with 31 MLAs. Much water has flown under the bridge since then as Congress’ strength now has been reduced to 26 because of rebellion against chief minister Harish Rawat, who survived a coup last year.



The state will see polling on February 15 and all those who had rebelled against Rawat have been fielded by the BJP as its candidates. Among those keen to appear in the BJP line up is veteran Congress leader and former chief minister ND Tiwari, who has sought ticket for his son Rohit Shekhar. The ageing leader’s saffron sojourn ended soon as his son’s name was missing from the BJP’s final list of candidates.



The BJP’s headache doesn’t end with giving tickets to rebels. Many of the rebels are chief ministerial ambitions as well. Former chief minister Vijay Bahuguna, who had joined the BJP, is not contesting the polls, but his son has got the ticket.Other Congress rebel like Pradeep Batra is contesting from Roorkee and Kunwar Pranab Singh Champion from Khanpur. Rekha Arya is BJP’s candidate from Someshwar and Umesh Sharma from Raipur.



The BJP is going to polls as a “favourite” because of the anti-incumbency against chief minister Rawat. It had also performed exceedingly well in the state during the 2014 Lok Sabha elections. Uttarakhand is broadly divided into two regions of Kumaon and Garhwal. The BJP hopes to do well in Garhwal while Kumaon has been a fertile ground for the Congress. CM Rawat belongs to the Kumaon region.



The Garhwal region had witnessed natural disaster in 2013 as it suffered extensive destruction. The government has carried out significant work in the region as part of the rehablitation process. The BJP is exploiting the local sentiments against the lack of developmental activities and also the fact that Rawat has neglected Garhwal. It helps that from national security advisor Ajit Doval to RAW chief Anil Dhasmana to the newly appointed army chief general Bipin Rawat are all Garhwalis. These high profile appointments from the region are likely to boost BJP’s prospects as the state has large ex-servicemen population.



The BJP had won 13 out of 14 assembly segments in 2014 in the Tehri Garhwal region. It had 100 per cent strike rate in Garhwal winning all the 14 segments. It had shown same performance in Kumaon winning 12 of the 14 segments in the Almora region. The party swept Naintal-Udhamsinghnagar winning all the 14 segments. In Haridwar region, it won 10 out of 14 segments. If the party manages to repeat its performance, it will sweep the assembly elections as well. The party has not projected any chief ministerial candidate, which gives an edge to Harish Rawat, who’s a known face.



The BJP is hoping to cash in on the revolt against Rawat, but it remains to be seen if it would be able to cross the finish line solely on the basis of PM Modi’s charisma. The Centre’s move to ban Rs 500 and Rs 1000 notes had no major impact in the state, say observers. But the impact on the voters is not ruled out as the hill state has shallow penetration of banks. Distress in the rural areas was felt but it is still not clear if it will have an impact on the outcome of polls.



