LoginRegister
You are here » Home » My Money

Uttar Pradesh garners maximum deposits under Jan Dhan

By PTI Dec 12 2016 , New Delhi

Tags: News
Uttar Pradesh tops the list of states with the most deposits in Jan Dhan accounts, followed by West Bengal and Rajasthan. The total deposits in Jan Dhan accounts stand at Rs 74,610 crore as of December 7, as per Finance Ministry data.

UP has about 3.8 crore Jan Dhan accounts with deposits of Rs 12,021.32 crore. It is followed by West Bengal with 2.44 accounts and deposits of Rs 9,193.75 crore.

Rajasthan comes in third with 1.9 crore accounts and Rs 6,291.1 crore deposits, followed by Bihar (2.62 crore accounts, Rs 6,160.44 crore deposits).

Total deposits in Jan Dhan accounts surged by around Rs 28,973 crore in about a month after the announcement of ban on old Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 currency notes.

Despite the surge, about one-fifth of these accounts still have no balance.

Last week, the government said that inflows into Jan Dhan accounts have come down significantly after it warned people not to allow their accounts to be misused for converting black money into white.

After setting a cash deposit limit of Rs 50,000 in these accounts, the government had on November 18 cautioned account holders that they will be prosecuted under the I-T Act for allowing misuse of their bank accounts through deposit of black money in Rs 500/1,000 notes during the 50-day window till December 30.

The directive came against the backdrop of reports that some people were misusing other persons' bank accounts to convert their black money into new denomination notes.

  • Email this page
  • Printer-friendly version

MORE FROM MY MONEY

FC SUPPLEMENTS

FC Invest | FC Know | FC Build

EDITORIAL OF THE DAY

  • Get going
    In Agusta Westland probe, the CBI must move faster than how it has

    The arrest of former Indian Air Force chief and chief of staff Shashindra Pal Tyagi in the Agusta Westland chopper case, a painful episode that casts

    more...
PREVIOUS EDITORIALS

FC NEWSLETTER

Stay informed on our latest news!

TODAY'S COLUMNS

Sandeep Bamzai

<b>Cut & Thrust:</b> It gets curiouser & curiouser

Materially, nothing much changed between December 2 and December 9 ...

Kuruvilla Pandikattu

The so-called death of God

God is dead, and it was science that killed him. ...

BK Chaturvedi

Committed, yet miles to go

Swachh Bharat is a mission to which everyone is committed. ...

Home
My Money
My Stocks
My Brands
My World
My Space
My Mind
None of My Business
Community
    Interviews
    Video Gallery
    Newsletter