Use CEPA to raise exports to Japan: Minister

Asking Indian traders and manufacturers to find greater market access in Japan, commerce minister Nirmala Sitharaman said here on Thursday that information technology (IT) and pharma exports could do better given the current level of trade between the two countries.



“I am sure we will be able to serve Japanese market better,” Sitharaman said at a seminar organised by Research and Information Systems (RIS) for Developing Countries of the external affairs ministry. Indian IT exports to Japan are around $1 billion.



She said the Japanese pharmaceutical sector offers a huge untapped potential for Indian pharma firms. “The share of Indian companies in the Japanese drug market continues to be low and is limited only to active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs). So more has to be done in that area,” she said.



Indian companies should use the comprehensive economic partnership agreement (CEPA) to increase exports to Japan and help bridge the trade deficit, she said



India’s trade deficit with Japan has surged to $5.2 billion from $3.1 billion a year in pre-CEPA days. Trade with Japan has increased to $14.5 billion from the pre-CEPA 2010 of $10.4 billion.



CEPA, signed in 2011 between India and Japan, covers goods and services, rules of origin, IPR, government procurement, customs procedure, etc.



