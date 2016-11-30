US wants dialogue between India and Pak

The US today said that it wants India and Pakistan to improve cooperation and communication between them to ease tension and fight against the common threat of extremism.



"We continue to want to see dialogue and discussion between India and Pakistan to improve cooperation, to improve communication, and improve shared efforts against a common threat," State Department



Spokesman John Kirby told reporters at his daily news conference. "We have talked about the threat of extremism there in the region. It affects everybody on both sides," he said in response to a question.



