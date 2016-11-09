LoginRegister
You are here » Home » My World

US leadership 'as important as ever': NATO chief

By AFP Nov 09 2016 , Brussels

Tags: News
US leadership is essential in facing up to new security challenges, NATO head Jens Stoltenberg said on Wednesday as he congratulated Donald Trump on a stunning US election victory.

"We face a challenging new security environment, including hybrid warfare, cyberattacks, the threat of terrorism. US leadership is as important as ever," Stoltenberg said.

"I look forward to working with President-elect Trump," he added. Trump caused consternation during the campaign when he suggested Washington would think twice about coming to the aid of an endangered NATO ally if it had not paid its dues, casting doubt on the US-led alliance's core collective defence commitment.

Asked about these remarks, Stoltenberg said "all allies have made a solemn commitment to defend each other, this is absolute and unconditioned."

"These security guarantees are important for Europe but they are also important for the United States," he said.

He recalled that the only time NATO's "all for one, one for all" defence guarantee has been invoked was after the 9/11 terror attacks on the United States.

"Our alliance has brought together America's closest friends in times of peace and of conflict for almost 70 years. A strong NATO is good for the United States and good for Europe," he said.

  • Email this page
  • Printer-friendly version

MORE FROM MY WORLD

FC SUPPLEMENTS

FC Invest | FC Know | FC Build

EDITORIAL OF THE DAY

  • Open up
    No country, including the UK, can exist in isolation in an interconnected world

    In an inter-connected world, no country can exist in isolation. This includes India’s former colonial masters, the United Kingdom.

    more...
PREVIOUS EDITORIALS

FC NEWSLETTER

Stay informed on our latest news!

TODAY'S COLUMNS

Sandeep Bamzai

A drama of epic proportion

When Ramayana meets Mahabharata head on, it explodes in the ...

Rajgopal Nidamboor

The mindful essence of sensory awareness

The idea of being conscious and having sensory qualities are ...

Shona Adhikari

Owais Husain searches for a lost homeland

The seventh edition of the Mumbai Public Art Festival (PAF) ...

Home
My Money
My Stocks
My Brands
My World
My Space
My Mind
None of My Business
Community
    Interviews
    Video Gallery
    Newsletter