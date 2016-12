US ambassador to India Richard Verma on Wednesday said while Washington’s security ties with Pakistan is complex and focused on counter-terrorism, its ties with India is far broader. “We condemn cross-border terrorism. It needs to stop and perpetrators need to be held accountable,” he said.



In another context he said the US military logistics memorandum pact signed with India was mundane in nature and was only limited to logistics. “There is no question of India compromising on its security by signing the pact. Defence relations with India stand on its own and is not a buyer-seller relation,” he said.