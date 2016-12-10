US aircraft manufacturer to invest USD 767 million in China

A US aircraft manufacturer will invest USD 767 million (5.3 billion yuan) in northwest China's Shaanxi province to build a helicopter assembly line as well as a drone research and development centre.



The project will be located in Xi'an national civil aerospace industrial base, according to the agreement concluded yesterday between Bell Helicopter and Shaanxi Aviation Industry Development (SAIDC), a subsidiary of Shaanxi Energy Group.



The project, with a total investment of USD 767 million (5.3 billion yuan), includes an assembly line for Bell 407GXP helicopters, a centre for helicopter training, emergency response and rescue, as well as research and development related to drones, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.



Bell Helicopter is one of the world's major helicopter manufacturers. Its products are mainly used in business flying, police services, firefighting and medical rescue.



Founded in 2014, the SAIDC is an aviation platform for Shaanxi provincial government to participate in national aviation industry projects and to facilitate local aviation development.



