US advocacy group backs GM techology

Prabhudatta Mishra



New Delhi



A US-based policy advocacy group has said that government needs to respect science and an independent agency can evaluate health and environment concerns. The statement comes even as India is about to decide whether to allow GM technology in cultivation of food crops.



Speaking to Financial Chronicle, Shemggen Fan (see pic), director general of International Food Policy Research Institute (IFPRI), said the government should have allowed Bt Brinjal in India for commercial cultivation. In 2010, the then UPA government had rejected a recommendation of the Genetic Engineering Approval Committee (GEAC) for commercial release of Mahyco’s (Indian partner of Monsanto) Bt Brinjal, as there was large scale protest from farmer organisations against allowing genetically modified (GM) technology in food crop. After that Mahyco was able to get the variety released in Bangladesh.



Last week, the GEAC had cleared the release of GM mustard and recommended to the environment ministry in favour of its commercial cultivation in the country. Fan said from the experience in Bangladesh, after Bt Brinjal was introduced, farmers reduced the area (because of higher yield) that saved costs. It also reduced pesticide residues in brinjal, thus healthier to eat, he said. “We have not found any negative impact on health and environment,” he pointed out. Asked if India’s trade would not be affected since Europe has not yet accepted GM food crops, he said Europeans could afford to do so as their income is high. “They can pay higher prices for non-GM crops. But it is not good for poor people, nor good for consumers,” he said.



The GEAC had constituted the Veluthambi Panel in 2016 to review the technical details and dossier related to environmental release of GM mustard (Brassica juncea) hybrid DMH-11 submitted by the Centre for Genetic Manipulation of Crop Plants (CGMCP), University of Delhi. A team under Deepak Pental, former vice chancellor of the university, has been credited with the innovation.



The Assessment of Food and Environmental Safety (AFES) report submitted by the group of expert, headed by K Veluthambi of Madurai Kamaraj University, was evaluated by GEAC in August last year and was put on the website on September 5 for a month to seek public comments. Asked about the adoption of GM technology in food crops, IFPRI’s DG said: “Government needs to respect science whether GM produces healthy and sustainable food.”



Fan also said that the government should provide support to research to explore all technologies, including GM as without investment there is no innovation in this area. Once there is innovation, independent agencies should evaluate whether the technology is safe in terms of health and environment, he said.



As the issue now rests with the environment minister to take a decision whether to allow GM mustard, industry bodies such as Mumbai-based Solvent Extractors Association of India (SEA) said: “India is one step away from commercial production of its first GM food crop and hopefully with all scientific evidence before it, the Supreme Court will lift the stay and pave way for its release.” The SEA will work actively to raise the mustard seed output to 15 million tonnes by 2025 from the current level of around 7 million tonnes. According to agriculture ministry data, mustard output is likely to be 17.36 per cent higher at 7.98 million tonnes in the 2016-17 crop year (July-June) from the previous year. According to Pental, the GM mustard variety, which took 20 years to be developed, will increase yield 25-30 per cent to 2.6 tonnes per hectares. However, there is already a non-GM mustard variety (RH 749), cultivated in Haryana and other states, yields 2.5 tonnes per hectare.



In a letter to the environment minister, all major farmers’ organisations including RSS-affiliated Bharatiya Kisan Sangh, have appealed to the government not to allow commercial release of the GM mustard. In a joint letter they said: “We understand that the decision with regard to approval or rejection will now be taken by you. We urge you not to approve this GM mustard, which has no utility for farmers and is in fact against our economic interests.”



The opposition by BKS and another RSS outfit Swadeshi Jagran Manch, could be the deciding factor for the government.



