US President’s domino on outsourcing

Donald Trump dropped hints in interviews, Twitter posts and other public comments that he intends to push his party away from its free-market, internationalist dogma on trade, foreign alliances, immigration, infrastructure spending and prescription drug access. Prior to his inauguration as US President, there was a serious discussion on whether he, in reality, would adhere to campaign agenda of big-government nationalism, all but obliterating the liberal-conservative distinctions that have defined America’s political parties for a century. Populism has been an energy that has carried Republicans into office, but once in office very few of them stayed populist.



Now, speculation has been put to rest with his inauguration speech. In his that speech, he mentioned that every decision on trade, on taxes, on immigration, on foreign affairs will be made to benefit American workers and American families. Looking at the overtures of President Trump, the Indian business leaders are concerned that a Trump presidency could negatively impact the country.



The first and foremost target of the rabble-rousing business tycoon’s tough trade beliefs and xenophobia could be H-1B visas. Donald Trump has frequently targeted India through his rhetoric accusing India and China of taking unfair advantage of the United States and has used widely televised debates and pep rallies to pillory outsourcing.



India’s software services accounted for $82 billion-worth of exports in the financial year ending in March 2015, where, of the total $82 billion, 60 per cent came from North America. The IT industry has genuine concerns as Trump has shifted his position several times on the H-1B programme. In his 2011 book ‘Time to Get Tough’, Trump also advocated a 15 per cent tax on companies for outsourcing jobs to places like India, and a 20 per cent tax for importing goods and services. But if Trump has his way, things will be very different. Trump, who has been selling himself as a smart businessman, proposes to slap massive tariff taxes on America’s largest trade partners.



Given the scenario as it has been emerging, India’s mammoth technology outsourcing industry has to rethink hiring practices in the US, its largest market. Faced with the prospect of possible new curbs on the visas from a president who has pledged to ensure that Americans get their first pick of available jobs, outsourcers are ramping up hiring both on American college campuses and in India.



We also need to note that there is a severe shortage of people with the right technical skills in the US. Training the freshly-hired US manpower locally and upgrading their skills to make them competent to work with clients is like figuring out how to balance that with the global talent that is outside, using more technology and so forth and use the visa as necessary and as permitted. The Indian firms have a difficulty finding enough US tech workers to hire.



NASSCOM, which stands for the National Association of Software and Services Companies, in November 2016, following the US election, cut its growth forecast for the sector to 8 per cent to 10 per cent for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2017.



Hiring more workers in the US could raise costs for Indian tech firms. The US locals are likely to demand higher salaries. Indian staff are more likely to move to wherever they are needed in the US and can simply be sent home when projects end. On the other hand, the US workforce hired domestically might be less mobile and may expect longer-term employment.



The word ‘outsourcing’ may get replaced with remote functioning as the companies are also looking at hiring additional workers in India to do more work for companies in the US. The increased scrutiny on outsourcing firms’ US hiring practices also applies as they face challenges due to partly, the rise of new technologies like cloud computing, which require less labour. To make matters worse, outsourcers’ clients in the critical financial industry have also been slashing IT budgets amid macroeconomic uncertainty following the BREXIT referendum to leave the European Union and Trump’s election.



Though Trump’s statements advocate a doomsday scenario for outsourcing, when we analyse from the practicality of his campaign mode speeches, we also find that it is very difficult for the US to take a gamble at this point of time on cutting the outsourcing business. As outsourcing and immigration are now part of global economics, no country, especially one that is a major economy, can live in isolation anymore. While it sounds good in political slogans to stop outsourcing and bring back jobs, the world has moved a long way from there.



Trump also needs to think that, if he shuts the door for other countries, it is unlikely that other countries with their open economies which offer a market to the US, will keep their markets open-ended for US produce. It’s only the mutual dependence, reliance and respect between the US and other countries that will make US great.



If Software business is pulled away, US companies will not only face the burden of additional cost but will also have to suffer decline in revenues. This will affect investor sentiment, which will make finance, the life blood of business, scarce and thereby more expensive. Thus, there’s more to lose than gain from such an endeavour.



There may be short-term effects but most will be tackled within a short span of time. Thankfully, that is the advantage of global economics. One person cannot doom the world’s domino anymore.



With an external debt of $19 trillion, Trump needs to play a major macro-economic role in helping to build a strong fiscal and economic future for the US which faces more fiscal challenges. Trumpeting a cut in outsourcing is not the solution for the real economic and unemployment problems in the US. The domestication of the US will make it lose its competitive advantage in all aspects.



(The writer is director, Firstcall India Investment Banking, Mumbai)



