Uri attack: PM chairs meet with top ministers, officials

Prime minister Narendra Modi on Monday chaired a high-level meeting attended by top ministers and other officials over the deadly terror attack in Uri.



Home minister Rajnath Singh, defence minister Manohar Parrikar, finance minister Arun Jaitley, national security advisor Ajit Doval, army chief general Dalbir Singh Suhag besides other senior officials attended the meeting.



The top security brass briefed the prime minister on the prevailing ground situation in Kashmir Valley in the wake of the terror attack at a brigade headquarters in Uri in which 17 soldiers were killed, official sources said.



The defence minister and the army chief had visited Kashmir after the terror attack on Sunday.



According to the sources, possible strategies to deal with the fresh challenges arising out of the terror attack at the army brigade headquarters, located along the LoC, was also discussed in the meeting.



Union home secretary Rajiv Mehrishi, who has postponed his visit to Srinagar, also attended the meeting.



The home minister, defence minister and the top officials also reviewed the security situation across the country, particular along the western border - from Punjab to Gujarat, the sources said.



Meanwhile, a team of national investigation agency is expected to visit Uri to gather leads and other evidence from the terror attack site.



Heavily armed militants suspected to be from Pakistan-based JeM had on Sunday stormed an army base in Uri in Kashmir, killing 17 jawans.



India had reacted strongly to the deadliest attack on the army in Jammu and Kashmir in a quarter-century-old insurgency that sparked an outrage with the prime minister strongly condemning it.



“We strongly condemn the cowardly terror attack in Uri. I assure the nation that those behind this despicable attack will not go unpunished,” Modi had said.



The home minister, who had on Sunday called an emergency meeting in Delhi, had pointed a finger directly at Pakistan, saying it is a "terrorist state" and should be isolated while BJP leader Ram Madhav said days of strategic restraint are over and suggested that "for one tooth, the complete jaw" should be the policy after the attack.



Every State must fight terror groups on its soil: France







Condemnations continued to pour in against the Uri attack with France calling on every state to fight effectively against terrorist groups operating from its territory against other countries.



France also recalls the importance it attaches to bringing calm and the peaceful settlement of disputes in the region of Kashmir, a French foreign ministry statement said.



“France most firmly condemns the terrible terrorist attack perpetrated on 18 September against an Indian army camp in the region of Kashmir. It conveys its condolences to the families of the 17 Indian soldiers killed in this attack.



“France remains at India's side in the combat against terrorism. It calls on every State to fight effectively against terrorist groups operating on their territory or from their territory against other countries,” it said.



Condemning the militant attack on an army camp in North Kashmir's Uri town that killed 17 soldiers, UN Secretary General Ban Ki-moon hoped the perpetrators of the crime would be brought to justice and re-establishing stability and preventing any further loss of life will be the priority of "all involved".



“The United Nations is following developments closely and shares the concerns of people living in the region for peace," a statement issued by Ban's spokesperson in New York said.



Ban expressed hope that the perpetrators of the attack would be brought to justice and all stakeholders would meet their responsibilities to maintain peace and stability.



Curfew clamped in Pulwama



Curfew was clamped in Pulwama district of Kashmir on Monday, while it remained in force in some other areas of the valley including in parts of Srinagar, in view of the separatists call for a protest march to three districts.



Normal life also remained disrupted in the Valley for the 73rd straight day.



A police official said curfew has been imposed in Pulwama district, while curfew-like restrictions on the movement of people have been placed in some areas of Baramulla district on Monday, while the curbs remain in force in Shopian and five police station areas of downtown (interior city) along with Batamaloo in uptown Srinagar.



A police spokesman had earlier said that curfew had been imposed in Baramulla. However, SSP Baramulla Imtiaz Hussain said there was no curfew in the district.



The police official said the curbs have been imposed to maintain law and order in view of the separatists call for a march to the three districts of Baramulla, Pulwama and Srinagar.



The official said restrictions on the assembly of people continued to remain in force in the rest of the valley.



The separatists have asked the people of north Kashmir districts of Bandipora and Kupwara to march towards Baramulla, people of south



Kashmir districts of Shopian, Kulgam and Anantnag to march to Pulwama



and people of Central Kashmir districts of Ganderbal and Budgam to march towards Srinagar.



The separatists, who are spearheading the current agitation in the valley, have extended the protest programme till September 22.



Shops, business establishments and petrol pumps continued to remain



shut, while public transport was off the roads. However, there was increased movement of private cars in civil lines areas, especially around the city centre Lal Chowk, on Monday.



Schools, colleges and other educational institutions also continued to remain shut.



Mobile telephony, except the postpaid connections of BSNL, and the mobile Internet services continued to remain snapped across the valley.



As many as 81 people, including two cops, have been killed in the unrest that broke out a day after Hizbul Mujahideen commander Burhan Wani was killed in an encounter with security forces in South Kashmir on July 8.



