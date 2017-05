The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has asked banks to follow the instructions of government organisation CERT-In to prevent the attack by ransomware, ‘WannaCry,’ which has impacted various IT networks in over 150 countries. The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) has come out with-list of dos and don’ts and webcast on how to protect networks from the global ransomware attack.



The RBI also asked all banks to put in place a software update at ATMs to prevent their systems from a malware that has attacked payment systems across the world.



There are a total of 2.2 lakh ATMs in India, of which many old ones run on Windows XP.