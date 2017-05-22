UPA flagship scheme serves NDA’s pro-poor push

The NDA government takes credit for providing a record Rs 48,000 crore allocation for UPA’s flagship programme, MGNREGA, amidst the Congress party’s allegation of cutting fund for the schemes launched by it. In the last three years, the Modi government has not made any major changes in implementing the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) except identifying fake job cards issued in some states by linking it with Aadhaar. In the politics of voter appeasement, rather due to an imaginary fear of losing the votes of the poor, the government has refrained from delving into the larger issue of the utility of such a scheme. This could mean that while there is no real assessment of MGNREGA, a higher allocation in every budget is likely to come from taxpayers’ money.



There are several crores of job cards issued to those who never got any job under the employment guarantee programme. Many of them did not even ask for a job. According to Rural Development minister Narendra Singh Tomar, transparency and speedy execution of works are the new mantras of the NDA government. Through a multi-layered monitoring mechanism, results are achieved in a time-bound manner, he said.



He said that Rural Development and Swachh Bharat Mission are the key focus areas of the government and it is reflected in the enhanced allocation of resources in the 2017-18 budget. Referring to MGNREGA, he said that Rs 48,000 crore has been allocated for the rural job scheme, which is the highest-ever allocation made to it and due to renewed focus on the scheme and demand for more work, additional resources will be mobilized in the near future.



The government has paid 89 per cent of wages to workers under the MGNREGA scheme within 15 days of the work done. Timely payment of wages under MGNREGA has been a major concern for the government from some time. “In the current financial financial year, 20.88 crore person days of work has been generated so far. 89.08 per cent of the wage payments have been made within 15 days of work done,” the ministry said in a statement.



Around 42.67 per cent of wages were paid on time in 2016-17 while in 2015-16, around 36.92 per cent wages were paid within 15 days as specified in the law. As many as 22 states, including Puducherry, received wage payment directly through the National Electronic Fund Management System. The Centre along with states is working on the direct transfer of wages into the bank accounts of the workers.



Focus area



The thrust of MGNREGA is on water conservation and states have adopted mission water conservation guidelines to focus on 2,264 water-stressed and irrigation-deficient blocks of the country. Another area of reform in MGNREGA is use of technology, particularly geo-tagging. So far, one crore assets have been geotagged and put in the public domain The government expects that the exercise will lead to greater transparency and ensure accountability at field level.



The scale of rural assets created under MGNREGA is very large, the government said. Since its inception in 2006-07, about 2.82 crore assets have been created under this programme. On an average, about 30 lakh assets are created annually which include a variety of works such as water harvesting structures, plantations, rural infrastructure, flood control measures, individual assets for sustainable livelihood and community infrastructure. Removing fake job cards is a major challenge which the government has made efforts to deal with in the last three years. As many as 21.67 lakh cards were cancelled in Madhya Pradesh and 19.4 lakh in Uttar Pradesh after Modi assumed office.



By re-orienting the programme towards tangible asset creation as well as plugging any theft of the money going from government to the beneficiary by linking with Aadhaar may help the government to reduce the budget allocation, which will be clear only in the next budget.



