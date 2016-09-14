Unpleasant 1991, 2000 riots play in minds of many

The present riots in Karnataka over sharing of Cauvery water is reminiscent of violence in 1991 and in 2000 for many, especially the Tamils living in the neighbouring state.Many fear that the current situation could escalate to those levels. In the infamous Cauvery riots of December 1991, 28 people were killed in Bangalore and thousands of Tamils living in the state were injured and displaced. The violence started during a state-wide bandh called by the state government on December 13 in protest against the central government’s publishing of official gazette on the interim award of the Cauvery River Water Tribunal.The tribunal gave its award after calculating the average inflows into Tamil Nadu for 10 years, directing Karnataka to ensure that 205 tmcft of water reached Tamil Nadu every year.The first wave of riots lasted for three days. As per various reports, police had remained passive to the hooliganism in the Bangalore city. Thousands of Tamil families fled Karnataka in fear. All educational institutions in the state were shut down for more than 10 days. Vehicles and business establishments belonging to Tamils were set ablaze by the protestors. Riots were witnessed in Mysore, Chamarajanagar, and Mandya districts as well. The second wave of riots started on December 24 when some Karnataka film crew was attacked in Tamil Nadu. As per a government affidavit filed later, property worth more than Rs 200 crore was lost in the two-week riots.Later in 2000, once again Tamils became victims to the violence by miscreants when Tamil forest brigand Veerappan abducted Karnataka thespian Rajkumar. In the sporadic events of violence in Karnataka one person was killed and several injured.