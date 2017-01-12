Universal Udyog on an expansion mode

Kolkata headquartered Universal Udyog Ltd, manufacturers of Universal brand of edible oil is on an expansion mode. The company is in the process of shelling out nearly Rs 130 crore over the next 18 months or so to ramp up its capacity, put up new plants and roll out new products. Going by the plans envisaged by the company, once all its expansion plans are executed, the company is expecting to take its turnover to Rs 100 crore by the end of 2017, which would be a four times jumpo, said Binay Singh, chairman of Universal Udyog Ltd. Last year, the company notched up a turnover of Rs 25 crore.



At present, the company has two plants- one at Belgharia industrial estate in West Bengal and another at Agra in UP. It packages mustard oil and soya oil at these two plants, which are marketed under Universal brand name.



Singh said that buoyant over the growing demand for its products, the company has now decided to come up with a new manufacturing unit at Jhansi, for which the company has already acquired 20 bigha of land there. Besides, the company will also put up two new packaging units- one at Dankuni near Kolkata and another at Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh, he said.



He said that the new crushing-cummanufacturing unit at Jhansi will come



up over the next 12 months along with a large warehouse for storage of the raw materials.



“At present our overall capacity at our two existing manufacturing units stand at 1600 tonne per day. We have lined up plans to take this capacity up to Rs 5000 tonne very soon. At present we are producing only mustard oil and soya oil. If things move the way we have visualised, we will start producing palm oil, sunflower and rice bran oil within the next three months. We will be importing crude palm from Malaysia,” said Singh.



