If the Economic Survey gives any indication of the direction of the next year’s budget could be, it is the concept of Universal Basic Income (UBI) stipulating certain income for the poor.



The Survey invoked Mahatma Gandhi's vision of “wiping every tear from every eye” and said: “UBI is a powerful idea whose time, even if not ripe for implementation, is ripe for serious discussion.”



Stating that the Mahatma would have anxiety about UBI as being just another add-on government programme, but on balance may have given the go-ahead, the Survey pointed out that the two pre-requisites for its success are functional JAM (Jan Dhan, Aadhar and Mobile) and Centre-state negotiations on cost sharing for the programme.



Finland has started experimenting with this concept and other countries are likely to follow soon even as voters in Switzerland last year rejected a proposal for such a universal basic income.



"The approach towards UBI has to be gradual. The survey has also said it is not necessary for immediate implementation. A pilot plan for UBI could be considered but for it to be success, this should replace all existing programmes," said chief economic advisor Arvind Subramanian.



The Survey, which devoted a chapter titled “Universal Basic Income: A Conversation With and Within the Mahatma”, has estimated that a UBI that reduces poverty to 0.5 per cent would cost 4-5 per cent of GDP, assuming that those in the top 25 per cent income bracket are not part of the loop. In contrast, the existing subsidies on food, petroleum and fertiliser cost about 3 per cent of GDP, it said.



A similar pilot project



involving unconditional monthly payments to 6,000 people over a period of 18 months was conducted in Madhya Pradesh and West Delhi back in 2010.



Noting that despite making remarkable progress in bringing down poverty from about 70 per cent at Independence to about 22 per cent in 2011-12 (the Tendulkar committee), the survey said “wiping every tear from every eye” is about a lot more than being able to imbibe a few calories.



“The Mahatma understood that better, deeper, and earlier than all the Marxists, market messiahs, materialists and behaviouralists.” It has been necessitated in India, according to the Survey, all the more because there is weakness in existing welfare schemes that are plagued by misallocation, leakages and exclusion of the poor. The central government alone runs close to 950 central and centrally-sponsored sub-schemes, which cost about 5 per cent of GDP, the pre-Budget document said, adding that clearly there is rationale for many of them, but there may be intrinsic limitations in terms of the effectiveness of targeting.



The survey said if UBI is implemented, it will not only reduce poverty and vulnerability, but also result in better targeting of the poor. UBI will provide an insurance against shocks and result in improvement in financial inclusion.



