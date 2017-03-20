Unilever worried about HUL’s performance

Anglo-Dutch FMCG major Unilever has pulled up its Indian subsidiary Hindustan Unilever (HUL) on its performance in the past few quarters. The company has lost market share to its competition in select categories.



While most of the FMCG companies managed to register a flat to low single digit growth in December quarter, HUL was among the very few FMCG companies, which saw both its sales and net profit declining.



The parent company seems to have suggested measures to accelerate growth and improve performance in weakening segments. It also wants the Indian subsidiary to spruce up the distribution channels and work on launching innovative products, especially those with herbal tag.



“As a policy we do not comment on market speculation or media reportage thereof. However, with regard to your query on HUL’s performance, we wish to clarify that HUL has been a top performer driving consistent growth with improved margins for the last 10 years,” a HUL spokesperson told Financial Chronicle, in response to a query.



“Our strategy is to drive consistent, competitive, profitable and responsible growth. This remains unchanged. In the last reported December 2016 quarter also, HUL has delivered a competitive performance with net profit up 7 per cent. We continue to focus on innovation led volume growth and improving profitability,” the spokesperson said.



While demonetisation hit the sales of FMCG companies in Q3, most of them managed flattish-low single digit growth. HUL, Marico and GSK Consumers were the few, which saw a dip in sales. Hindustan Unilever’s sales were down to Rs 8,317 crore in Q3 against Rs 8,384 crore in the same quarter last year. On a quarter-on-quarter basis, sales were down 1.9 per cent. Volume de-grew by four per cent in Q3 and one per cent in Q2. According to Kaustubh Pawaskar, research analyst, Sharekhan, companies with a large exposure to wholesale channels/rural India saw a big impact on their sales vis-à-vis the companies with a better mix of domestic-international business with superior direct reach.



Margins of FMCG companies too were under pressure due to increasing raw material costs and inability to pass on the cost fully in a slower demand scenario. Operating margins of HUL fell by 76 basis points to 16.3 per cent in Q3 on Y-o-Y basis. On a quarterly basis operating margins shrunk by 27 basis points. However, net profit of HUL was up seven per cent only because of a one-time exceptional item gain of Rs 159 crore on sale of properties.



The company reported a net profit of Rs 1,038 crore for the quarter against Rs 971.66 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Without the exceptional item, the company’s net profit was down by 10 per cent against Q3 FY16. “During Q3FY17, prices of raw materials, including palm oil, sugar, milk and milk powder, remained high, affecting the overall gross margins of FMCG companies under our coverage. RM inflation, along with high fixed cost in the backdrop of flat sales resulted in a 50-150 BPS drop in the operating profit margin (OPM) of some FMCG companies under our coverage,” said Pawaskar.



In the case of HUL, personal care category has not been doing well. Personal care sales fell by 2.7 per cent in December quarter, compared to a decline of one per cent in the September quarter. HUL is a market leader in soaps, which is a highly penetrated category. Due to increasing palm oil prices, HUL had hiked prices of Pears Pure and Gentle soap and Pears Germ Shield in Q2 and Q3, affecting the sale of soaps.



HUL in its quarterly presentation had admitted that, “personal wash volumes were impacted by calibrated price increases taken to manage steep rise in commodity costs.”



It also had increased the prices of Lakme Peach milk moisturiser and Ponds Dreamflower Talc, which also saw sales slowing down in the skincare category.



