Unilever honcho Manwani is frontrunner to replace Mistry

A top Unilever executive is in the hunt for the Tata Sons top job. Sky News late on Thursday evening revealed that Harish Manwani, the former chief operating officer of the Dove-to-Marmite consumer goods giant, is being lined up as a possible successor to Cyrus Mistry, who was unseated in a palace coup on October 24. Since then internecine sniping has been ongoing between Tata Sons and Cyrus Mistry with both resorting to missive warfare. Tata Sons had instantaneously appointed former chairman Ratan Tata as interim chairman and a search committee to identify Mistry’s replacement. To cauterise the communication war since, Tata Sons may be readying a quick replacement.



Sky News reported: The emergence of a potential new chairman so soon after Mr Mistry’s exit sent shockwaves through the Indian corporate establishment could ease concerns about the management of the group, which also has major interests in power, chemicals and consumer goods.



It is still not clear who the other candidates in the race are, although TCS CEO N Chandrasekharan’s induction to the Tata Sons board had pointed to him stepping up to the plate. Members of the committee established to identify Mistry’s successor include Ratan Tata, Venu Srinivasan, Amit Chandra, Ronen Sen and Lord Kumar Bhattacharyya. They have a four-month window to do the same.



Manwani is the chairman of Hindustan Unilever, the Anglo-Dutch group’s Indian subsidiary, a role he took on after stepping down as COO of the FTSE-100 company in 2014.



He is also a director of Pearson, the British-based education group and publisher, Whirlpool Corporation, the white goods manufacturer, and an advisor to Blackstone, the global private equity investor. FC attempted to contact Manwani for a comment, but was unable to reach him.



Mistry’s sudden sacking after four years at the helm of Tata Group, which has annual sales of more than $100b, has sparked fresh uncertainty about the future of Tata Steel’s UK operations.



After months of tentative talks with possible buyers for the British business, which employs roughly 11,000 people, Tata announced in June that it was entering discussions with German steel producer Thyssen-Krupp about a joint venture.



Ratan Tata, who orchestrated Tata Motors’ takeover of Jaguar Land Rover in 2008, has now returned as the interim chairman and has been the target of a serial attack by his deposed successor. The interplay between Tata Sons and Cyrus Mistry has become downright personal and nasty with the latter essaying the role of a whistleblower.



In what has degenerated into a bare-knuckle brawl, Mistry has been making allegations, of which two prominent ones were rebutted by former Tata Group company top shots -- FC Kohli and B Muthuram. In a series of widely publicised attacks, Mistry has accused Tata of being driven by his ego, particularly in relation to Tata’s $12bn takeover of British steelmaker Corus in 2007. This has been trashed as frivolous by B Muthuraman, VC and MD of Tata Steel at the time.



