Undecided on gold rate

The GST Council, which was also widely expected to finalise tax rates for gold and gold jewellery has now put on hold a decision on the matter till it meets again on June 3.



Much before the GST council meeting in Srinagar, divergent views had emerged over the rightful place for gold in the four-tier GST structure. The India Bullion & Jewellers Association (IBJA) has said that the government should bring down the import duty on gold to 6 per cent from 10 per cent to reduce smuggling, and fix the GST rate at 6 per cent.



Kerala finance minister Thomas Isaac made a case for 5 per cent tax on gold during discussions on goods rate on Thursday as he felt that the precious metal is not an essential commodity.



“Gold is an important commodity that will not only have a bearing on government revenues but its rate could also impact the thriving jewellery business. More talk is required to arrive at a consensual rate,” said a government official privy to the development.



Gold currently attracts 10 per cent import duty while a 1 per cent excise duty is levied by the centre and the states also levy 1 per cent VAT barring Kerala where VAT rate is 5 per cent.



