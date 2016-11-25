Unaccounted deposits may attract only 60% penalty

The Union cabinet is believed to have given the approval to amend a clause in the Income Tax (I-T) Act to levy as much as 60 per cent tax on unexplained cash deposited in bank accounts during the 50-day window for returning the now defunct Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes, sources said after the hurriedly called meeting.



The move has come after some tax experts claimed that the government might have to amend the I-T Act for imposing the tax and steep penalty of 200 per cent on unaccounted cash deposited in banks during November 9 and December 30. “The government is planning to bring an amendment to the I-T Act during the current winter session of the Parliament to levy a tax higher than 45 per cent tax and penalty charged on illicit wealth disclosed in voluntary income disclosure scheme that expired on September 30,” a source said.



A sudden swell in Jan Dhan accounts in the last two weeks since demonetisation drive began has also created apprehensions among policymakers that tax evaders and cash hoarders might have misused the zero-balance accounts.



The government has repeatedly warned people of legal consequences if they allow such misuse of their accounts. The amendment in I-T Act will allow tax authorities to penalise the account holders found to be complicit in the illegal act of laundering black money into white.



The revenue department had



earlier said it will place accounts where huge amount of cash of Rs 10 lakh or more is deposited in the doubtful category and tax authorities will scan them.



After the government on November 8 announced to outlaw the high value Rs 500 and Rs 1000 notes to counter black money, revenue secretary Hasmukh Adhia had said that bigger amount of cash which does not match with the declared income in the income tax return (ITR) would attract tax and a penalty of 200 percent of the tax payable.



“This (unexplained income) would be treated as the case of tax evasion and the tax amount plus a penalty of 200 per cent of the tax payable would be levied as per the section 270(A) of the IT Act,” Adhia had said.



The tax officials have talked of a 30 per cent tax plus a 200 per cent penalty over and above possible prosecution in cases where cash-hoarders took advantage of the 50-day window for depositing the banned currency.



