LoginRegister
You are here » Home » My World

UK government denies handwritten note on Brexit is policy

By AP Nov 29 2016 , London

Tags: News
The British government is downplaying a photograph of a handwritten memo that seemed to suggest Britain won't be able to remain in the single market after it leaves the European Union.

The memo was being carried by an aide to a Conservative Party figure as he left the Department for Exiting the EU offices.

It said: "What's the model? Have your cake and eat it." Officials said Tuesday that the notes don't belong to a government official and don't reflect the government's position.

The memo lists anticipated problems with the upcoming negotiating process with EU governments. It says it's "unlikely" that Britain will be given a chance to stay in the single market.

Prime Minister Theresa May plans to start the formal exit process by the end of March.

  • Email this page
  • Printer-friendly version

MORE FROM MY WORLD

FC SUPPLEMENTS

FC Invest | FC Know | FC Build

EDITORIAL OF THE DAY

  • A pillar crumbles
    India’s postal system needs a thorough overhaul, as demonetisation demonstrated

    Whenever a new government comes to power, one of the promises it reiterates invariably is its resolve to make the country’s postal services departme

    more...
PREVIOUS EDITORIALS

FC NEWSLETTER

Stay informed on our latest news!

TODAY'S COLUMNS

Sandeep Bamzai

<b>Cut & Thrust:</b> 26/11 memories haunt us

Bumped into my old friend Anupam Kher the other day. ...

Kuruvilla Pandikattu

So, tell us, what makes you happy?

To be happier, pray at the altar of progress and ...

Rajgopal Nidamboor

The good, the bad and the ugly

Most of us allocate a great deal of attention to ...

Home
My Money
My Stocks
My Brands
My World
My Space
My Mind
None of My Business
Community
    Interviews
    Video Gallery
    Newsletter