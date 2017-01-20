LoginRegister
You are here » Home » My World

UK boss gives staff castle office, free beer

By Press Trust of India Jan 19 2017 , London

Tags: News
The head of a website has been dubbed ‘Britain’s best boss’ after he splurged a whopping £3 million to create a dream ‘castle’ office for his employees, complete with a Star Wars-themed cinema, gaming arcade, yoga studio along with an “ice cave” for meetings. Chris Morling, founder of Money.Co.Uk, spent £3 million on renovation of his office with impressive designing by Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen.

Morling envisioned this style of workplace to keep his 50-strong staff “entertained and engaged” and to help attract the creme de la creme of the industry, The Sun reported.

The spectacular building stands on the Bathurst Estate in Cirencester, East Gloucestershire. Based in a Victorian castle on the Bathurst Estate, other on-site luxuries include a weights gym, yoga studio and staff also enjoy free weekly sport matches — which the boss himself gets involved in. Knowing it would be a tall order to convince future employees to work outside of the capital, Morling knew he had to offer them some unusual perks. And what better way to spice up a boring meeting than having it in an ice cave and ski lodge — or a perfectly stylish library.

Even the bathrooms are designed with Rolling Stones and Steam Punk influences to make going to the toilet as exciting as it possibly can be.

And if employees are feeling hungry, there is free breakfast in the kitchen, complete with a pinball machine, PS4, pool table and football table. If that is not enough, all staff are treated to an all-expenses-paid mini break abroad ea­ch year to destinations like Florida, NY, Budap­est, Dub­rovnik and Copenhagen.

They can also take advantage of early finishes on a Friday with beers, flexible start times and monthly social nights. Morling, who pays his staff up to 500,000 pou­nds a year, told AOL, “You spend half your working life in the office and I wanted to create a motivating, uplifting environment, which gave my team flexibility and encouraged collaboration.”

  • Email this page
  • Printer-friendly version

MORE FROM MY WORLD

FC SUPPLEMENTS

FC Invest | FC Know | FC Build

EDITORIAL OF THE DAY

  • Think big
    India must move one level higher and be the exporter of electronics to the world

    INDIA hopes to achieve net zero-import balance in the electronics industry over the next three years.

    more...
PREVIOUS EDITORIALS

FC NEWSLETTER

Stay informed on our latest news!

TODAY'S COLUMNS

Sandeep Bamzai

Cut & Thrust:The mother of all battles

Gassed out after the interminable interplay of the Yadavs in ...

BK Chaturvedi

The politics of election

Elections in five states have been announced by the election ...

Rajgopal Nidamboor

Of life’s essentiality and synchrony

It is no big deal to think of psychology as ...

Home
My Money
My Stocks
My Brands
My World
My Space
My Mind
None of My Business
Community
    Interviews
    Video Gallery
    Newsletter