UK boss gives staff castle office, free beer

The head of a website has been dubbed ‘Britain’s best boss’ after he splurged a whopping £3 million to create a dream ‘castle’ office for his employees, complete with a Star Wars-themed cinema, gaming arcade, yoga studio along with an “ice cave” for meetings. Chris Morling, founder of Money.Co.Uk, spent £3 million on renovation of his office with impressive designing by Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen.



Morling envisioned this style of workplace to keep his 50-strong staff “entertained and engaged” and to help attract the creme de la creme of the industry, The Sun reported.



The spectacular building stands on the Bathurst Estate in Cirencester, East Gloucestershire. Based in a Victorian castle on the Bathurst Estate, other on-site luxuries include a weights gym, yoga studio and staff also enjoy free weekly sport matches — which the boss himself gets involved in. Knowing it would be a tall order to convince future employees to work outside of the capital, Morling knew he had to offer them some unusual perks. And what better way to spice up a boring meeting than having it in an ice cave and ski lodge — or a perfectly stylish library.



Even the bathrooms are designed with Rolling Stones and Steam Punk influences to make going to the toilet as exciting as it possibly can be.



And if employees are feeling hungry, there is free breakfast in the kitchen, complete with a pinball machine, PS4, pool table and football table. If that is not enough, all staff are treated to an all-expenses-paid mini break abroad ea­ch year to destinations like Florida, NY, Budap­est, Dub­rovnik and Copenhagen.



They can also take advantage of early finishes on a Friday with beers, flexible start times and monthly social nights. Morling, who pays his staff up to 500,000 pou­nds a year, told AOL, “You spend half your working life in the office and I wanted to create a motivating, uplifting environment, which gave my team flexibility and encouraged collaboration.”



